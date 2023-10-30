AEV has taken GMC's 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD to a whole new level with its new GMC Sierra Grande Concept.

Just ahead of this week’s SEMA Show, American Expedition Vehicles unveiled its new GMC Sierra Grande Concept, what it calls “a legendary overlanding rig.”

AEV says it collaborated with GMC to turn the automaker’s 2024 Sierra 2500 HD into the ultimate off-road adventure truck for traversing remote, rugged terrain.

One of the most noticeable exterior changes is AEV’s replacing the truck’s long bed with an 8-foot-long aluminum tray bed. The company also stores the spare tire on a vertical mount behind the driver’s side rearview window area.

The concept truck runs on a 6.6-liter Duramax Diesel V8, which delivers 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. “An AEV Snorkel was also added to ensure that the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine is breathing the cleanest air possible, even under the most extreme conditions off-road,” the company says.

American Expedition Vehicles For front-end protection, AEV used a stamped steel front bumper modeled after its Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition unveiled this year and added a prototype brush guard. To protect the undercarriage, the truck also borrows from the company’s AT4X edition for the stamped steel front skid plate, independent front-suspension skid plate and transfer case skid plate.

For illuminating the darkest nights, the truck is outfitted with four 7000 series off-road lights on the front bumper. And if you get stuck, there’s a front ComeUp 12.5K winch and a rear ComeUp 9.5K winch.

“For suspension, AEV worked directly with the GMC engineering team to incorporate a variety of Sierra HD AT4X components, such as control arms, steering knuckles, rear suspension and Multimatic DSSV dampers,” AEV says. The combination provides an extra 1.5 inches of lift over standard HD models. That additional lift enabled AEV to add 40-inch BFGoodrich tires, which will be on the truck displayed at SEMA.

American Expedition Vehicles



Other features on the Sierra Grande Concept:

Custom AEV rear bumper

ARB on-board air system

Prototype AEV HighMark front fender flares

AEV Salta XD wheels

Custom AEV paint package.

The SEMA Show, which is a trade-only event and not open to the public, is being held October 31-November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.