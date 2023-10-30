"Ultimate Adventure Rig" – AEV’s GMC Sierra Grande Concept Revealed

Don McLoud
Oct 30, 2023
GMC Sierra Grande Concept traveling field road mountain background
AEV has taken GMC's 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD to a whole new level with its new GMC Sierra Grande Concept.
American Expedition Vehicles

Just ahead of this week’s SEMA Show, American Expedition Vehicles unveiled its new GMC Sierra Grande Concept, what it calls “a legendary overlanding rig.”

AEV says it collaborated with GMC to turn the automaker’s 2024 Sierra 2500 HD into the ultimate off-road adventure truck for traversing remote, rugged terrain.

One of the most noticeable exterior changes is AEV’s replacing the truck’s long bed with an 8-foot-long aluminum tray bed. The company also stores the spare tire on a vertical mount behind the driver’s side rearview window area. 

The concept truck runs on a 6.6-liter Duramax Diesel V8, which delivers 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. “An AEV Snorkel was also added to ensure that the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine is breathing the cleanest air possible, even under the most extreme conditions off-road,” the company says.

AEV GMC Sierra Grande Concept parked in field rear view mountain backgroundAEV replaced the truck’s long bed with an 8-foot aluminum tray bed and stored the spare tire on a vertical mount.American Expedition VehiclesFor front-end protection, AEV used a stamped steel front bumper modeled after its Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition unveiled this year and added a prototype brush guard. To protect the undercarriage, the truck also borrows from the company’s AT4X edition for the stamped steel front skid plate, independent front-suspension skid plate and transfer case skid plate.

For illuminating the darkest nights, the truck is outfitted with four 7000 series off-road lights on the front bumper. And if you get stuck, there’s a front ComeUp 12.5K winch and a rear ComeUp 9.5K winch.

“For suspension, AEV worked directly with the GMC engineering team to incorporate a variety of Sierra HD AT4X components, such as control arms, steering knuckles, rear suspension and Multimatic DSSV dampers,” AEV says. The combination provides an extra 1.5 inches of lift over standard HD models. That additional lift enabled AEV to add 40-inch BFGoodrich tires, which will be on the truck displayed at SEMA.

AEV GMC Sierra Grande Concept parked in field hilly backgroundAEV used a stamped steel front bumper modeled after its previous Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition and added a prototype brush guard, along with four 7000 series headlights and winches on front and rear bumpers.American Expedition Vehicles

Other features on the Sierra Grande Concept:

  • Custom AEV rear bumper
  • ARB on-board air system
  • Prototype AEV HighMark front fender flares
  • AEV Salta XD wheels
  • Custom AEV paint package.

The SEMA Show, which is a trade-only event and not open to the public, is being held October 31-November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

