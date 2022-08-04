GMC Rolls Out its Strongest Off-Road Truck – the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida Headshot
Tom Quimby
Aug 4, 2022
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV gray parked in rocky terrain with mountains in background

If you’re going to reveal your best off-road truck ever, you might as well do it at the Overland Expo Pacific Northwest in Redmond, Oregon, which attracts thousands of off-roading enthusiasts from around the globe.

GMC recently unveiled its new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition at the mega expo where crowds could get a close-up look at what GMC is calling its “most off-road capable factory Sierra 1500 ever.” Features include:

  • AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers with heavy duty recovery points and winch capability (front bumper)
  • Five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates (front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential)
  • Unique, race-inspired, laser-engraved 18-inch AEV Salta wheels in gloss black finish with AEV’s signature recessed valve system for added protection from rocks on the trail
  • 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires
  • Updated front grille and fascia to accommodate the new bumper and larger tires, gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate
  • Exclusive AEV branding throughout the vehicle, including on bumpers, embroidered head rests and all-weather floor liners
  • Available off-road rocker panel protectors to help shield the sills and frame rails and an optional bolt-on step assist when not off-roading

2023Gmc Sierra At4x Aev Edition0032023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV. Goodyear's 33-inch Wrangler Territory MT tires wrap race-inspired, laser-engraved 18-inch AEV Salta wheels in gloss black finish with AEV’s signature recessed valve system for added protection from rocks on the trail.GMCThe AEV-stamped steel front and rear bumpers are constructed of 3-millimeter heavy-duty steel and are powder and e-coated for durability as well as UV and corrosion resistance. Bragging rights come from having the only factory installed, winch-capable bumper in its class.

Five ultra-high-strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates are three-and-a-half times stronger than equivalent cold-stamped high-strength steel plates and provide impressive resistance to gouging and bending.

Compared to the 2022 Sierra 1500 AT4X, the AEV Edition features improved off-road stats. The front approach angle increases by more than 27% to 32.5 degrees. The departure angle improves to 23.4 degrees (compared to 23 degrees) and the breakover angle improves to 23 degrees (compared to 22.7 degrees). The truck’s ground clearance also improves to 11.2 inches (compared to 10.8 inches).

The AEV edition is built on the Sierra 1500 AT4X trim that offers an exclusive premium interior and advanced off-road capability featuring Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-locking differentials and two-speed transfer case with selectable modes for different off-road conditions such as Terrain mode for one pedal driving and Off-Road mode.

The AEV edition also features the luxury-focused and tech-infused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior. The cabin boasts full grain leather-wrapped power-massaging front seats, authentic Vanta ash wood trim, a 12-speaker Bose Premium Series audio system and more than 40 diagonal inches of combined driver-focused digital displays, the most in its class.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X comes standard with GM’s 6.2-liter V8, which helps pave the way for max towing of 8,700 pounds and max payload of 1,290 pounds. Current numbers for GMC’s second-biggest V8 (the 6.6-liter is available in its heavy-duty trucks) stand at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition and the new AT4X will both be available later in the 2023 model year.

2023Gmc Sierra At4x Aev Edition004

2023Gmc Sierra At4x Aev Edition005

2023Gmc Sierra At4x Aev Edition002

Related Stories
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R black exterior in desert mountains in background
Pickups
Ford's Most Powerful Pickup Yet – the 2023 Ford Raptor R
GMC Canyon AT4X sneak peak of driver side doors front wheel
Pickups
GMC Teases to Next-Generation Canyon AT4X Pickup
Six 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition of various colors arranged in a row in desert
Pickups
2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Celebrates 75 Years of the Most Popular Pickup Series
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
Pickups
GMC Rolls Out its Strongest Off-Road Truck – the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV
GMC calls it its “most off-road-capable factory Sierra 1500 ever.”
front end loader emptying hurricane debris
Business
How Contractors Can Get Disaster Cleanup Work During 2022 Hurricane Season
backhoe digging trench in dirt
Safety
OSHA Cracks Down After "Alarming" 22 Trench Deaths in First Half of 2022
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R black exterior in desert mountains in background
Pickups
Ford's Most Powerful Pickup Yet – the 2023 Ford Raptor R
For construction contractors, equipment rental is becoming more the norm due to rising interest rates and material prices.
Market Pulse
Contractors Renting More Equipment as Interest Rates Rise, Supply Tightens
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All