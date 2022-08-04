If you’re going to reveal your best off-road truck ever, you might as well do it at the Overland Expo Pacific Northwest in Redmond, Oregon, which attracts thousands of off-roading enthusiasts from around the globe.

GMC recently unveiled its new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition at the mega expo where crowds could get a close-up look at what GMC is calling its “most off-road capable factory Sierra 1500 ever.” Features include:

AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers with heavy duty recovery points and winch capability (front bumper)

Five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates (front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential)

Unique, race-inspired, laser-engraved 18-inch AEV Salta wheels in gloss black finish with AEV’s signature recessed valve system for added protection from rocks on the trail

33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Updated front grille and fascia to accommodate the new bumper and larger tires, gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate

Exclusive AEV branding throughout the vehicle, including on bumpers, embroidered head rests and all-weather floor liners

Available off-road rocker panel protectors to help shield the sills and frame rails and an optional bolt-on step assist when not off-roading

2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV. Goodyear's 33-inch Wrangler Territory MT tires wrap race-inspired, laser-engraved 18-inch AEV Salta wheels in gloss black finish with AEV’s signature recessed valve system for added protection from rocks on the trail.GMCThe AEV-stamped steel front and rear bumpers are constructed of 3-millimeter heavy-duty steel and are powder and e-coated for durability as well as UV and corrosion resistance. Bragging rights come from having the only factory installed, winch-capable bumper in its class.

Five ultra-high-strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates are three-and-a-half times stronger than equivalent cold-stamped high-strength steel plates and provide impressive resistance to gouging and bending.

Compared to the 2022 Sierra 1500 AT4X, the AEV Edition features improved off-road stats. The front approach angle increases by more than 27% to 32.5 degrees. The departure angle improves to 23.4 degrees (compared to 23 degrees) and the breakover angle improves to 23 degrees (compared to 22.7 degrees). The truck’s ground clearance also improves to 11.2 inches (compared to 10.8 inches).

The AEV edition is built on the Sierra 1500 AT4X trim that offers an exclusive premium interior and advanced off-road capability featuring Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-locking differentials and two-speed transfer case with selectable modes for different off-road conditions such as Terrain mode for one pedal driving and Off-Road mode.

The AEV edition also features the luxury-focused and tech-infused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior. The cabin boasts full grain leather-wrapped power-massaging front seats, authentic Vanta ash wood trim, a 12-speaker Bose Premium Series audio system and more than 40 diagonal inches of combined driver-focused digital displays, the most in its class.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X comes standard with GM’s 6.2-liter V8, which helps pave the way for max towing of 8,700 pounds and max payload of 1,290 pounds. Current numbers for GMC’s second-biggest V8 (the 6.6-liter is available in its heavy-duty trucks) stand at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition and the new AT4X will both be available later in the 2023 model year.