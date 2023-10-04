For its fifth model year, Jeep at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit said it would make a few tweaks to its Gladiator midsize pickup.
Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, said the new Gladiator also features a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and available power seats tested for water fording, more safety and technology, including standard side-curtain airbags, and a fresh exterior with a new seven-slot grille, seven new wheel designs and a windshield-integrated trail-ready antenna.
An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen – the most advanced and largest display ever offered on Gladiator – houses the fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system and sits prominently atop the center stack, right above the new slim rectangular inboard air vent. Using full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight technology, the 12.3-inch screen delivers improved visibility, especially during open air conditions with the top and doors off. The outboard air vents retain their signature circular shape. Standard on all models is improved hands-free voice recognition, which uses new seven-microphone array technology.
"Combine all of that with its folding windshield, three roof choices, two different door options or taking the doors off altogether, and Gladiator is the only truck in the business that can celebrate this kind of open-air freedom and still do real truck stuff," he said.
The 2024 seven-slot grille gets an updated look with black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels and body-color surround (gloss black slots and bezels on Willys). Slimmer both visually and literally, the new grille’s black textured vertical slots improve cooling. A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, streamlining Gladiator’s appearance and eliminating brush or tree limb snags on the trail.
Also new for 2024, Jeep Gladiator features seven new standard and optional wheel designs, with tire sizes ranging from 32 to 33 inches. Multiple open-air freedom options, including a new standard premium soft-top, two available hardtops (black and body color), Sunrider for Hardtop and dual-door group with half doors, mean there are dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations, so Gladiator customers can customize their off-road adventure to their specific needs. Gladiator is available in nine standout exterior colors, including: Anvil (new), Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator will be available in Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon models. Ordering is open now and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships at the end of this year.
For 2024, Jeep Gladiator exterior features include a new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna and seven all-new wheel designs.
Added Standard features
For 2024, the Gladiator lineup boasts more standard equipment across the model lineup.
Sport
- 12.3-inch touchscreen radio
- Premium soft-top
- Gray Soul fabric IP mid bolster
Sport S (Sport+)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision warning
- Gorilla glass windshield
- 17-inch aluminum wheels
- Power windows and door locks
Willys (Sport S+)
- 32-inch mud-terrain tires
- Steel rock rails
- Rear-locking differential
- Off-Road+ mode
- Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches
- LED lamps (front, fog)
Mojave (Sport S+)
- LED lamps (front, rear, fog)
- 33-inch all-terrain tires
- Steel rock rails
- Selectable high-speed rear-locking differential
- High-clearance black fender flares
- Off-road Dana 44 axles
- Performance hood with center scoop
- Sport steering wheel
- 7-inch TFT cluster
- Proximity keyless entry
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with reservoirs
- FOX front hydro jounce bumpers
- 1-inch front suspension lift
- Off-Road+ mode
- Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches
Mojave X (Mojave+)
- 12-way power adjustable front seats
- 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation
- Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system
- Nappa leather seats
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- ParkSense rear park-assist system
- Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection
- Steel front and rear bumpers
- Integrated front off-road camera
- Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner
- Integrated Bluetooth speaker
- Selec-Trac full-time transfer case
Rubicon (Sport S+)
- LED lamps (front, rear, fog)
- Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches
- Off-road Dana 44 axles
- Rock-Trac part-time transfer case
- Electronic front sway-bar disconnect
- 33-inch all-terrain tires
- Steel rock rails (cab, box)
- Steel rear bumper
- Selectable front- and rear-locking differentials
- Dual vented hood
- High-clearance black fender flares
- Proximity keyless entry
- 7-inch TFT cluster
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Off-Road+ mode
Rubicon X (Rubicon+)
- 12-way power adjustable front seats
- 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation
- Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system
- Nappa leather seats
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- ParkSense rear park-assist system
- Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection
- Steel front bumper
- Integrated front off-road camera
- Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner
- Integrated Bluetooth speaker
- Rock-Trac full-time transfer case
Powertrain
Gladiator’s standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and features engine stop-start (ESS) as standard equipment. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque, essential for off-roading, hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer. For off-road enthusiasts who love a manual transmission, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, Gladiator boasts a crawl ratio of up to 84:1. With the optional eight-speed automatic transmission, Gladiator offers a crawl ratio of up to 77:1. Gladiator features up to 7,700 pounds max towing and up to 1,725 pounds max payload.