The 2024 Jeep Gladiator gets a efined interior with more technology and amenities, including the Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen.

For its fifth model year, Jeep at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit said it would make a few tweaks to its Gladiator midsize pickup.

Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, said the new Gladiator also features a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and available power seats tested for water fording, more safety and technology, including standard side-curtain airbags, and a fresh exterior with a new seven-slot grille, seven new wheel designs and a windshield-integrated trail-ready antenna.

An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen – the most advanced and largest display ever offered on Gladiator – houses the fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system and sits prominently atop the center stack, right above the new slim rectangular inboard air vent. Using full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight technology, the 12.3-inch screen delivers improved visibility, especially during open air conditions with the top and doors off. The outboard air vents retain their signature circular shape. Standard on all models is improved hands-free voice recognition, which uses new seven-microphone array technology.

"Combine all of that with its folding windshield, three roof choices, two different door options or taking the doors off altogether, and Gladiator is the only truck in the business that can celebrate this kind of open-air freedom and still do real truck stuff," he said.

The 2024 seven-slot grille gets an updated look with black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels and body-color surround (gloss black slots and bezels on Willys). Slimmer both visually and literally, the new grille’s black textured vertical slots improve cooling. A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, streamlining Gladiator’s appearance and eliminating brush or tree limb snags on the trail.

Also new for 2024, Jeep Gladiator features seven new standard and optional wheel designs, with tire sizes ranging from 32 to 33 inches. Multiple open-air freedom options, including a new standard premium soft-top, two available hardtops (black and body color), Sunrider for Hardtop and dual-door group with half doors, mean there are dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations, so Gladiator customers can customize their off-road adventure to their specific needs. Gladiator is available in nine standout exterior colors, including: Anvil (new), Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator will be available in Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon models. Ordering is open now and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships at the end of this year.

Added Standard features

For 2024, the Gladiator lineup boasts more standard equipment across the model lineup.

Sport

12.3-inch touchscreen radio

Premium soft-top

Gray Soul fabric IP mid bolster

Sport S (Sport+)

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

Gorilla glass windshield

17-inch aluminum wheels

Power windows and door locks

Willys (Sport S+)

32-inch mud-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Off-Road+ mode

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches

LED lamps (front, fog)

Mojave (Sport S+)

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

33-inch all-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Selectable high-speed rear-locking differential

High-clearance black fender flares

Off-road Dana 44 axles

Performance hood with center scoop

Sport steering wheel

7-inch TFT cluster

Proximity keyless entry

Dual-zone automatic temperature control

FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with reservoirs

FOX front hydro jounce bumpers

1-inch front suspension lift

Off-Road+ mode

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches

Mojave X (Mojave+)

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system

Nappa leather seats

Heated seats and steering wheel

ParkSense rear park-assist system

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Steel front and rear bumpers

Integrated front off-road camera

Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner

Integrated Bluetooth speaker

Selec-Trac full-time transfer case

Rubicon (Sport S+)

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches

Off-road Dana 44 axles

Rock-Trac part-time transfer case

Electronic front sway-bar disconnect

33-inch all-terrain tires

Steel rock rails (cab, box)

Steel rear bumper

Selectable front- and rear-locking differentials

Dual vented hood

High-clearance black fender flares

Proximity keyless entry

7-inch TFT cluster

Dual-zone automatic temperature control

Off-Road+ mode

Rubicon X (Rubicon+)

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system

Nappa leather seats

Heated seats and steering wheel

ParkSense rear park-assist system

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Steel front bumper

Integrated front off-road camera

Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner

Integrated Bluetooth speaker

Rock-Trac full-time transfer case

Powertrain

Gladiator’s standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and features engine stop-start (ESS) as standard equipment. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque, essential for off-roading, hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer. For off-road enthusiasts who love a manual transmission, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, Gladiator boasts a crawl ratio of up to 84:1. With the optional eight-speed automatic transmission, Gladiator offers a crawl ratio of up to 77:1. Gladiator features up to 7,700 pounds max towing and up to 1,725 pounds max payload.