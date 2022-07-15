Supercharged Super Truck: 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition

2022 Ram TRX Sandblast Edition parked on dirt rocky terrain
2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition
Ram

Ram revealed its new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition recently, offering performance-truck buyers a wider selection of exterior and interior appointments and content. 

“Our customers want to stand out from the crowd, and the new Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition allows them to do just that, while offering the segment’s best combination of performance, capability and technology,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We’re constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers, and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features that will continue to win over more and more buyers.”

Sandblast6RamThe Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition offers greater personalization and features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The TRX Level 2 Equipment Group for the Sandblast Edition includes a unique Mojave Sand exterior color and graphics, unique 18-inch all black bead lock capable wheels, dual pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light.

Inside, look for light frost accent stitching, an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, unique carbon fiber accents, a leather and carbon fiber flat-bottom steering wheel, unique center console badge, head-up display and a driver’s screen that features TRX in Mojave Sand. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and pedestrian emergency braking.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition offers the popular 702-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine delivering amazing power on- and off-road.  

MSRP for the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition starts at $98,285, plus $1,795 destination. Models go on sale this summer.

Sandblast1

Sandblast3

Sandblast5

Sandblast7

