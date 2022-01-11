Both the all-electric F-150 Lightning and F-150 hybrid offer Level II EV charging capability. The all-electric E-Transit above is getting charged from the F-150 Lightning, which is scheduled for dealer deliveries in spring.

Ford announced recently that both pickups are capable of offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging. In F-150 Lightning, the truck’s powertrain battery can be used to charge other EVs, while the gas-powered generator in the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid can help power up EVs that need additional range.

“There are hundreds of benefits to Ford Pro Power Onboard – and we’ve added one more,” said Patrick Soderborg, Ford e-powertrain systems engineer. “Taking power on the road or having extra energy at home brings a lot of convenience and security, and using the F-150 Lightning or F-150 hybrid to top off a friend’s electric vehicle or help them during an outage is one of the many new benefits our customers gain from our Built Ford Tough electrified trucks.”

Ford’s available Pro Power Onboard 240-volt outlet offers up to 9.6 kW on F-150 Lightning and 7.2 kW on F-150 hybrid. A Mobile Power Cord available with both trucks can deliver Level-2 charging to a range of EVs that use the popular SAE J1772 charge port.

The Mobile Power Cord can add an average of 20 miles per charging hour on a Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive; 13 miles of charge per hour on the upcoming 2022 F-150 Lightning; and 10 miles per charging hour to the Ford E-Transit low-roof cargo van.

FordBeyond charging EVs, both pickups offer exportable power that can be used to power tools, homes and small businesses during power outages.

“There are so many new opportunities to innovate with features and functions made possible only through electrification,” said Soderborg. “This really hit home during the Texas power crisis last February, which left millions in the cold. F-150 Hybrid helped many Texans keep warm and powered up during those difficult times thanks to Pro Power Onboard – and we’re trying to do even more with F-150 Lightning.”

