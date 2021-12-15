Need to stay overnight on the jobsite? GMC's AT4 Concept pickup could be just the thing.

Guy lines to keep branches from striking the windshield? Yep. GMC wants to know what you think about the branch-battling wires and several other off-road features found on its new Canyon AT4 Concept truck.

There’s not much this factory-lifted truck doesn’t have, including a kitchenette, roof-mounted tent, 270-degree awning and even a solar panel.

It also features an AEV off-road bumper, stainless-steel truck-bed cap, Jerry cans for gas and water, traction boards, off-road jack and mount, cooler and truck bed storage systems.

GMCAnd yes, there’s more: a wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage, Off-road rocker panel protectors, cast-iron control arms, heavy-duty front bumper with winch, integrated front recovery points, front and rear electronic locking differentials, wheel flares with integrated task lamps, multimatic DSSV dampers, and a spare-tire mount on the back of the truck that can swivel out of the way of the tailgate when bed access is needed.

“We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC’s commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles,” said Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Consumer reaction to this concept’s design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles.”

GMCThe AT4 Concept truck, which was unveiled at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, is powered by GMC’s 3.6L V-6 engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It's designed to confidently handle a variety of obstacles with a 27.7-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 10 inches, boosted by 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. The vehicle could engage in water fording up to 32.1 inches, and its custom-tailored snorkel could allow for filtered and cooler air intake.

And because it’s a GMC, premium design cues are found throughout, including a unique grille and headlamp finishes, distinct AT4 badges and an exclusive, leather-wrapped interior.

GMC“The Canyon AT4 Concept truck was designed to balance functionality with aesthetics. When you’re overlanding, capability is an important factor, but doing it with premium style and comfort elevates the experience even further for customers who truly want zero compromises,” said John Owens, lead creative designer for the concept truck.

