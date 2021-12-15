GMC's Canyon AT4 Pickup Truck Has Almost Everything – Even a Kitchenette

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida
Tom Quimby (HWT)
Dec 15, 2021
GMC Canyon AT4 Concept pickup truck
Need to stay overnight on the jobsite? GMC's AT4 Concept pickup could be just the thing.
GMC

Guy lines to keep branches from striking the windshield? Yep. GMC wants to know what you think about the branch-battling wires and several other off-road features found on its new Canyon AT4 Concept truck.

There’s not much this factory-lifted truck doesn’t have, including a kitchenette, roof-mounted tent, 270-degree awning and even a solar panel.

It also features an AEV off-road bumper, stainless-steel truck-bed cap, Jerry cans for gas and water, traction boards, off-road jack and mount, cooler and truck bed storage systems.

GMC Canyon AT4 Concept pickup truck kitchenetteEverything including the kitchenette on the GMC AT4 Concept.GMCAnd yes, there’s more: a wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage, Off-road rocker panel protectors, cast-iron control arms, heavy-duty front bumper with winch, integrated front recovery points, front and rear electronic locking differentials, wheel flares with integrated task lamps, multimatic DSSV dampers, and a spare-tire mount on the back of the truck that can swivel out of the way of the tailgate when bed access is needed.

“We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC’s commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles,” said Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Consumer reaction to this concept’s design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles.”

GMC Canyon AT4 Concept pickup truck tentStay a while with roff-mounted tent and 270-degree awning on the GMC Canyon AT4.GMCThe AT4 Concept truck, which was unveiled at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, is powered by GMC’s 3.6L V-6 engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It's designed to confidently handle a variety of obstacles with a 27.7-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 10 inches, boosted by 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. The vehicle could engage in water fording up to 32.1 inches, and its custom-tailored snorkel could allow for filtered and cooler air intake.

And because it’s a GMC, premium design cues are found throughout, including a unique grille and headlamp finishes, distinct AT4 badges and an exclusive, leather-wrapped interior.

GMC Canyon AT4 Concept interiorGMC's Canyon concept pickup is built for the rugged outdoors and for driver comfort.GMC“The Canyon AT4 Concept truck was designed to balance functionality with aesthetics. When you’re overlanding, capability is an important factor, but doing it with premium style and comfort elevates the experience even further for customers who truly want zero compromises,” said John Owens, lead creative designer for the concept truck.

Let GMC know what you think on its social media channels. 

GMC Canyon AT4 Concept pickup truck tailgateThe Canyon AT4 Concept provides storage space at the tailgate.GMC


