The 2021 Ram TRX RexRunner rolled out at SEMA this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The world’s quickest, fastest and most powerful factory production truck has gotten even more interesting.

Mopar transformed the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX into the Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner which carries a truckload of Mopar accessories and custom parts, elevating this apex predator to even greater levels of high-speed capability and durability.

Powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, rated at an eye-popping 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. torque, the TRX RexRunner concept rides on 37-inch Goodyear tires mounted to custom-designed 18-by-9-inch Black Rhino Chamber wheels for a race-inspired appearance at all four corners.

Debuting at SEMA, the TRX RexRunner concept wears Ash Gray paint and several Mopar Blue accents, including a center stripe that extends over the hood and roof, TRX bedside graphics, Ram grille and dual tow hooks up front. A RamBar accessory bar features a pair of concept 14-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, generating 4,300 lumens of exceptionally bright light. Just below the RamBar, a fully integrated, bed-mounted spare-tire carrier from Mopar keeps a 37-inch spare tire/wheel at the ready.

RamA Mopar bed extender flips inward for more secure transportation of tools and equipment. For bed protection, the TRX RexRunner concept features a black, Mopar spray-in textured bedliner. Custom metal skid plates feature laser-etched Mopar lettering and protect the front and rear underside areas of the truck. Use of the front skid plate helps to increase the approach angle by 2.3 degrees up to 32.5 degrees.

Mopar rock rails also help protect the side sills from any damage, while a custom, black, flip-top, fuel-filler door adds to the rugged exterior. Just below the rear bumper, look for a pair of 5-inch black Mopar exhaust tips. A Mopar bed step features an articulating arm that lowers for easy access to the truck bed and, with a slight push, retracts to a stored, out-of-the way position.

The race-inspired interior of the TRX RexRunner concept draws on a combination of features from production versions of the Ram 1500 TRX and the workhorse Ram 1500 Tradesman. From the award-winning TRX production model are the center stack, instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, center-console-mounted floor shifter and aggressive bolster sport seats.

In addition, Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers feature black rubber pads, providing additional traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Additionally, molded one-piece door panels and a vinyl floor from the Tradesman model allows for quick and easy cleaning.

