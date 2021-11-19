The Beast gets serious off-road performance with a 650-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood.

Chevy has unleashed the Beast.

Debuting at SEMA, the 650-horsepower desert runner is built on a Silverado chassis and features tubular doors, a lightweight clamshell-type front end and a widened 91-inch track supported by high-performance suspension.

“The Chevy Beast concept takes the popularity of high-performance off-road trucks to the next level,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “It’s a vision for a new dimension of Chevrolet Performance capability from a brand that’s been pioneering performance and supporting customer personalization for more than 50 years.”

Engineers started with the chassis of a Silverado short-bed model and modified it for high-speed desert running. The frame was shortened. A custom-designed, 4130 chromoly tubular safety structure was integrated, while the modified chassis was wrapped with a custom, lightweight body.

A Chevrolet Performance LT4 6.2L supercharged V8 that’s rated at 650 horsepower is bolted to a 10L90 10-speed automatic transmission that sends torque to a two-speed transfer case and distributes it to 37-inch-tall off-road tires mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels. The concept also includes the Chevrolet Performance Big Brake Upgrade System.

ChevyFront suspension comes courtesy of concept upper and lower control arms and fully adjustable racing strut assemblies with remote reservoirs. The rear is treated to concept 5-link suspension with Panhard bar and fully adjustable racing shocks with remote reservoirs. Disc brakes are mounted at all four wheels and include Chevrolet Performance Brembo brakes equipped in the front with six-piston calipers.

A pair of spare tires are mounted in the bed while the rear of the vehicle itself is left open to help extract dust. Additional unique design cues include a custom front grille, front and rear bowtie emblems and off-road lighting from Baja Designs.

Inside, the customized cab has a minimalist, functional design, featuring a quartet of Recaro performance seats with four-point harnesses, as well as a pair of 7-inch-diagonal LCD screens that monitor vehicle functions and performance data, including pitch and roll during off-road driving scenarios.

“There’s nothing else like The Chevy Beast,” said Jeff Trush, GM program manager, Pace Car and Specialty Show Vehicles. “It delivers a ton of performance and capability, which makes it adept at conquering rough terrain — and it flat-out flies in desert running.”































