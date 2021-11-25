Ford's New 2022 Maverick Hybrid Pickup Delivers 42 MPG City

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida
Tom Quimby (HWT)
Nov 25, 2021
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup
Ford's Maverick Hybrid is expected to start shipping in December, with the first customer deliveries expected in January.
Ford

As gas prices continue to rise, Ford’s hybrid 2022 Maverick pickup truck can offer some relief with an impressive EPA-estimated 42 mpg city.

Ford announced that its 2.5-liter hybrid Maverick also delivers 37 mpg combined and 33 mpg highway, which adds up to more than 500 miles on a single tank of gas.

“Our team set out to redefine what a truck could be with Maverick, and we’ve done that with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city that beats the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5-liter 4-cylinder automatic (variable gear ratio) gasoline engine,” said Chris Mazur, Ford Maverick chief engineer.

“At the same time, Maverick offers room for five and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects,” Mazur continued.

Maverick uses Ford’s fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. Its briefcase-size, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery is packaged below the second-row seats rather than occupying a significant portion of the cargo area.

Maverick Hybrid is expected to start shipping in December with the first customer deliveries expected in January 2022, allowing time for state and federal emissions certifications.

Due to high demand, all Maverick Hybrid production for the 2022 model year is expected to be fully reserved by early November. Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids have been reserved, ordering for Maverick Hybrid will close until reopening next summer.

Customers are still able to place orders for the non-hybrid Maverick with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine which is already on sale with more on the way to dealers and customers nationwide.

