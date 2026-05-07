At its first ConExpo appearance since acquiring Elliot Machine Works, Stellar Industries had several new products to show, including a redesigned on-the-road tire service truck and the updated 2026 TMAX mechanic truck.

TM4110/9000 Gets a Redesign

Stellar Industries gave ConExpo attendees a first-ever look at its redesigned large OTR tire service truck, the TM4110/9000.

The truck now has integrated mounting rails on top of the vertical compartments for configuring lighting, which can now be drilled directly into the rail. There are also new adjustable compartment configurations for shelving and layout.

Stellar Industries

Several components on the TM4110/9000 have been updated, including stainless-steel compartment latches for a larger clear opening for accessories, LED compartment lights and additional D-rings throughout the flatbed, the company says.

Stellar Industries TM4110/9000 Large OTR Tire Service Truck Specs (manipulator and carrier):

Capacity: 4,600 pounds at 19 feet

Clamping span (fixed pads and 90º rotating pads): 16-110 inches

Body rotation: 300° power

Tilt: +86° to –68°

Rating (carrier only): 90,000 foot-pounds

Standard boom length (carrier only): 13 feet 1 inch

Max horizontal reach (carrier only): 16 feet 7 inches

Vertical lift (carrier only): 22 feet 3 inches

Updates on the TMAX Truck

Stellar Industries also displayed its updated 2026 TMAX all-aluminum mechanic trucks, which now feature a high-intensity, cascading LED turn signal for improved on-road and jobsite visibility.

Stellar Industries

The new models also get a redesigned hydraulic reservoir with a top-mounted filter for easier maintenance.

Stellar Industries' TMAX mechanic trucks feature a two-part polyurethane enamel finish, compartment-integrated mounting rails and pre-drilled holes for wiring installation. A torque-isolator crane support design separates the crane from the rest of the side pack, and lifting stresses are placed on stabilizers and box-types subframes instead of compartment doors.

Equipment World

Stellar Industries offers five models of TMAX trucks with crane max capacities ranging from 4,000 to 14,000 pounds.

Stellar Industries TMAX 1-11 Mechanic Truck Specs:

Applicable chassis: 16,000 – 22,900 GVWR

Body height (aluminum): 44 inches

Body width: 94 inches

Floor width: 50 inches

Compartment depth: 22 inches

Body length: 133 inches

Net weight (aluminum): 2,851-3,146 pounds

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.