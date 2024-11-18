Stellar Industries Expands Offerings with Elliot Machine Works Acquisition

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 18, 2024
an elliot machine works truck
Elliot Machine Works’ headquarters and manufacturing facility will remain in Galion, Ohio.
Stellar Industries

Stellar Industries has added mobile fuel and lube service equipment to its product lineup with the acquisition of Ohio-based mobile service equipment manufacturer Elliot Machine Works.

Other products in the Elliot Machine Works lineup include fuel trucks, lube trucks, water trucks, lube skids and vacuum tanks. The company serves the mining, oil and gas, rail, site excavation and military industries. Stellar Industries said Elliot Machine Works’ headquarters and manufacturing facility will remain in Galion, Ohio. Stellar Industries is headquartered in Garner, Iowa.

Brent and Brad Ekin, owners of Elliott Machine Works, said, “Stellar’s strong distribution network will allow our exceptional products to reach more customers, and we are especially happy that Stellar’s employee-owned structure means our employees will continue to thrive under new ownership.”

Stellar Industries’ lineup of products includes mechanic and service trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories.

“By incorporating fuel trucks and lube trucks into our existing line of service trucks, we can now serve a broader mission, reach more customers and meet their needs even better by filling gaps in our offerings,” said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. “We anticipate that our customers will start to throw more opportunities our way, and we’re ready to deliver. In addition, this acquisition strengthens our commitment to rural communities, ensuring we are making the biggest impact to the places our employees call home.”

Recent product launches from Stellar include a new lighter-weight, corrosion-resistant aluminum version of its TMAX 3T Mechanic Truck and a new NXT40 Hooklift

