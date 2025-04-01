Truck Driver Pinned, Crushed Between Backing Dozer and Truck

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 1, 2025
large yellow dozer pushing large mound of dirt
Getty Images

A dump truck driver was crushed to death in Florida after being struck by a backing dozer on a construction site.

The 45-year-old driver from Jacksonville had finished processing a load of material at 9:39 a.m. March 27 and had parked the truck at the site in Middleburg and exited the truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was standing near the back of the truck when the dozer was being backed up. The dozer operator did not see the truck or driver. The truck driver was crushed between the dozer and the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Previous Incidents in Florida

The death follows an incident July 30 when a man was run over by a dozer in Martin County, Florida. A dozer was being used to free a truck that had gotten stuck in the mud.  At some point, the truck driver was pinned between the dozer and truck. Martin County Fire Rescue extricated the man who was reportedly run over by the dozer. He was flown to a trauma center in serious condition.

Then in 2022, a worker in a portable toilet was run over by a dozer at a landfill in Polk County, Florida.

Aaron Henderson, 40, was working for CertiTemp at the landfill when a dozer crashed into the port-a-potty he was in. According to authorities, a co-worker was operating the dozer up an embankment while the blade was up 3 to 4 feet. The blade blocked his view on the embankment, and when he reached level ground and turned, he “heard a loud crumble.”

How to Prevent Struck-by Incidents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for preventing struck-by incidents on construction sites:

  • Wear appropriate protective gear (safety glasses, hardhat, face shields, etc.).
  • Use pedestrian walkways and exercise caution when working near heavy equipment.
  • Inspect all tools and equipment before use.
  • Increase the visibility of workers and equipment.
  • Use positive barriers between workers and traffic, work vehicles, heavy equipment and falling objects.
  • Employ prevention methods using vehicle technologies such as: driver warning systems, worker warning systems, speed reduction systems, rollover protection structures, seatbelts.
  • Raise awareness by training workers and holding regular toolbox talks on struck-by injury prevention.
Related Stories
cindy hess head shoulder shot
Safety
Trench-Safety Advocate, Mother of Victim Cindy Hess Dies in Apparent Accident
noel soleyn
Safety
Florida Construction Worker Dies After Pinned Under Tandem Roller
stock image marking for underground utilities
Safety
Worker Wins $2M Jury Award After Electrocuted Inside Trench
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
the volvo l260 wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Debuts Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader with Automation Tech, Keyless Entry
The 76,000-pound model gets automatic traction control, auto bucket fill, easier maintenance access and remote door opener.
Maxresdefault 67eaae67e92b1
Contractor of the Year
Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning Company Named 2025 Contractor of the Year
Hyundai HW100A wheeled excavator grading a ditch
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Expands Wheeled Excavator Line with HW100A
Deere 3812 Direct Hitch Scraper on a 460 P-Tier Articulated Dump Truck
Graders/Scrapers
Deere Expands Scraper Line with its Largest-Ever Direct-Hitch Models (Video)
2026 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck silver driving on road
Pickups
2026 1500 Ramcharger Range-Extended EV Pickup to Hit Dealers This Year
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All