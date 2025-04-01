A dump truck driver was crushed to death in Florida after being struck by a backing dozer on a construction site.

The 45-year-old driver from Jacksonville had finished processing a load of material at 9:39 a.m. March 27 and had parked the truck at the site in Middleburg and exited the truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was standing near the back of the truck when the dozer was being backed up. The dozer operator did not see the truck or driver. The truck driver was crushed between the dozer and the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Previous Incidents in Florida

The death follows an incident July 30 when a man was run over by a dozer in Martin County, Florida. A dozer was being used to free a truck that had gotten stuck in the mud. At some point, the truck driver was pinned between the dozer and truck. Martin County Fire Rescue extricated the man who was reportedly run over by the dozer. He was flown to a trauma center in serious condition.

Then in 2022, a worker in a portable toilet was run over by a dozer at a landfill in Polk County, Florida.

Aaron Henderson, 40, was working for CertiTemp at the landfill when a dozer crashed into the port-a-potty he was in. According to authorities, a co-worker was operating the dozer up an embankment while the blade was up 3 to 4 feet. The blade blocked his view on the embankment, and when he reached level ground and turned, he “heard a loud crumble.”

How to Prevent Struck-by Incidents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for preventing struck-by incidents on construction sites: