Stellar Industries has introduced a new lighter-weight, corrosion-resistant aluminum version of its TMAX 3T Mechanic Truck.

The tandem-axle truck is suited for mining operations, construction sites and other heavy equipment service locations.

By swapping the steel truck body for aluminum, the weight has been reduced by 1,587 pounds and durability has improved. The TMAX 3T Aluminum Mechanic Truck features increased payload capacity, corrosion-resistant materials and an extruded top with drill-free mounting rails for a wide range of accessories.

It also includes a steel crane compartment that can support Stellar’s 14530 crane. This design isolates the crane compartment from the rest of the side pack, transferring the lifting stresses to the stabilizers and box-type subframe, not the compartment doors, the company says.

Additional features include: