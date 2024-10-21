Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Stellar Adds Lightweight Aluminum Version of TMAX 3T Mechanic Truck

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 21, 2024
Stellar Industries TMAX 3T Mechanic Truck
Stellar Industries

Stellar Industries has introduced a new lighter-weight, corrosion-resistant aluminum version of its TMAX 3T Mechanic Truck.

The tandem-axle truck is suited for mining operations, construction sites and other heavy equipment service locations.

By swapping the steel truck body for aluminum, the weight has been reduced by 1,587 pounds and durability has improved. The TMAX 3T Aluminum Mechanic Truck features increased payload capacity, corrosion-resistant materials and an extruded top with drill-free mounting rails for a wide range of accessories.

It also includes a steel crane compartment that can support Stellar’s 14530 crane. This design isolates the crane compartment from the rest of the side pack, transferring the lifting stresses to the stabilizers and box-type subframe, not the compartment doors, the company says.

Additional features include:

  • A 26-inch steel workbench bumper with an integrated full-width long bar storage compartment and vise mounts.
  • A double-panel 1/8-inch aluminum tailgate with hinged arm brackets that can be used as a work surface.
  • A roller-type boom support to help center the crane boom when stowing.
  • A rotating master-lock system for security.
  • An exterior-mounted light box to reduce the number of entry points into the truck when adding lights and other accessories.
  • 250-pound-capacity, adjustable divider shelves made of spangled galvanized steel.
  • A complete undercoating for protection from corrosion and road debris.
Related Stories
Ford F-350 Platinum Plus Pickup Truck in Antimatter Blue
Pickups
What's New for the 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty?
blue International HV truck
Vocational
International HV Redesign Coming with S13 Integrated Powertrain
Dan Kayser, International, speaking on stage
Trucks
International Sheds Navistar Name in Rebrand to "International Motors"
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Kubota RTV-X Crew UTV on dirt track
Compact equipment
Kubota Unveils 2 New RTV-X Models – Crew and Cab
Convert from one row of seats to two without tools on the RTV-X Crew. Get climate control on the RTV-X Cab model.
Maxresdefault 6712800a14ec5
The Dirt
How to Choose the Best Attachments for Your Skid Steer or CTL
kubota svl50x ctl grading
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Debuts its Smallest Compact Track Loader Ever – the SVL50x
Komatsu HD605-10 off-road haul truck
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu Boosts Productivity of New HD465-10 and HD605-10 Dump Trucks
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All