International's Dan Kayser discusses the company's decision to drop the Navistar name and realign its products and services to better support customers and dealers.

Effective October 1, Navistar will be rebranded as International Motors. The move, according to company leaders, is part of a larger business transformation initiative they hope will re-establish the brand’s prominence not just as a commercial vehicle maker, but as a full solutions provider that includes product, financing, connectivity, parts, maintenance and vehicle charging.

“We have a great reputation in certain sectors of the market, but we recognize the need to go back out and recapture that to reinvigorate our brand," said Dan Kayser, International’s executive vice president of commercial operations during a recent media briefing in Naperville, Illinois. "We're making smart investments, taking the right actions to make foundational improvements and streamlining process to ensure future success... This effort to build one International brand signals a stake in the ground for us that our strategy revolves around solutions.”

International is sunsetting the Navistar name and reorganizing its products and services as International Motors, LLC.The name change also signifies a return to the company’s roots that date back to 1902 with the founding of International Harvester. Navistar was formed in 1986 after the sell-off of International Harvester’s agricultural equipment business to Case Corporation. While trucks were built with the International badge, components and systems including OnCommand Connection and the MaxxForce engine bore the Navistar name.

Digital tools like OnCommand Connection and the International 360 service communications tool will now come together under the new My International customer interface that will house service contracts, financing and fleet management. “That digital asset aims to encompass all customer services and data in one place,” said Megan Troppito, International’s director of communications and brand. “And My International will be seamlessly aligned with the digital dealer interface called Digital Dealer.”

As part of an ongoing product refresh and new vehicle rollout, Kayser said International will focus on delivering a new Class 8 product to the market.

“Rest assured that is something that we are in the middle of doing right now,” he said, adding the company is also working with parent company Traton to build on its battery electric vehicle technology. International has been busy in recent years revamping its North American product lineup with the global S13 powertrain on its HX, HV and LT series trucks and tractors. “Being part of [Traton] now, we want to take advantage of the scale and capability that comes with being part of that group,” he said.

“After more than 120 years, we are choosing to return to our roots as International,” said Tobias Glitterstam, International's chief strategy and transformation officer. “International embodies determination, partnership, and collaboration in meeting every challenge with a solution. Our new name and look complement the strategic changes we are making to offer enhanced customer experiences.”