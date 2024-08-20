Mack MD's cab is now 4 inches longer, which gives drivers more seat recline and leg room.

Just four years after its initial launch, Mack's medium duty MD model is getting a refresh.

The most notable change is a cab that is now 4 inches longer than the previous version, giving drivers more seat travel and leg room. The cab also borrows some interior features from Mack's on-highway Anthem, like an overhead console for additional storage. The interior features premium satin aluminum trim, improved seating with lumbar support and enhanced LED lighting. New steering wheel controls for cruise control, telephone and audio functions have been added, increasing driver convenience and safety. All of these have been popular with Mack's Class 8 customers.

The MD's 2020 debut put Mack back into the medium duty segment, and the company has watched its marketshare in the segment race from practically zero percent to past 5%, all on the back of the MD (both diesel and electric versions).

The refreshed trucks also now come standard with several enhanced safety features, including a new Anti-Lock Braking System with Automatic Traction Control, radio mute in reverse and a parking brake alarm.

Pre-wired body builder connections relocated air dryer and updated wheelbases to industry-standard Cab to Axle dimensions make the updated MD Series easier to install an even wider array of body installations than previously – enhancements that President of Mack Trucks North America Jonathan Randall said "provide a more versatile and efficient truck, across a wide range of applications.”

The Mack MD Series is available with diesel or electric drivetrain options in the MD6, a Class 6 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model with a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET).

MD Electric qualifies for the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).