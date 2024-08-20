Mack's Medium-Duty MD Gets Wider Cab in Bumper-to-Bumper Refresh

Cannon Mug Headshot
Jason Cannon
Aug 20, 2024
Refreshed Mack MD
Mack MD's cab is now 4 inches longer, which gives drivers more seat recline and leg room.

Just four years after its initial launch, Mack's medium duty MD model is getting a refresh. 

The most notable change is a cab that is now 4 inches longer than the previous version, giving drivers more seat travel and leg room. The cab also borrows some interior features from Mack's on-highway Anthem, like an overhead console for additional storage. The interior features premium satin aluminum trim, improved seating with lumbar support and enhanced LED lighting. New steering wheel controls for cruise control, telephone and audio functions have been added, increasing driver convenience and safety. All of these have been popular with Mack's Class 8 customers.

[Related: Walk around: Mack Trucks’ new medium-duty MD Series]

The MD's 2020 debut put Mack back into the medium duty segment, and the company has watched its marketshare in the segment race from practically zero percent to past 5%, all on the back of the MD (both diesel and electric versions). 

The refreshed trucks also now come standard with several enhanced safety features, including a new Anti-Lock Braking System with Automatic Traction Control, radio mute in reverse and a parking brake alarm.

Pre-wired body builder connections relocated air dryer and updated wheelbases to industry-standard Cab to Axle dimensions make the updated MD Series easier to install an even wider array of body installations than previously – enhancements that President of Mack Trucks North America Jonathan Randall said "provide a more versatile and efficient truck, across a wide range of applications.”

The Mack MD Series is available with diesel or electric drivetrain options in the MD6, a Class 6 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model with a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET). 

MD Electric qualifies for the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). 

Jason Cannon has written about trucking and transportation for more than a decade and serves as Chief Editor of Commercial Carrier Journal. A Class A CDL holder, Jason is a graduate of the Porsche Sport Driving School, an honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody in Memphis, Tennessee, and a purple belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. Reach him at [email protected]
Related Stories
2025 Nissan Frontier
Pickups
2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Bolder Styling and Enhanced Capabilities
2025 ford maverick lariat in city
Pickups
2025 Maverick: Ford’s Smallest Pickup Now Has AWD Hybrid Engine
Maxresdefault 66759b0ea4d2d
Class 7-8
A Cat D11 Dozer Engine in a Semi? – Custom Truck Shop Makes it Work
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 66c488dc67db8
Dozers
Video: A Closer Look at Komatsu’s “North American Baby” – the D71PXi Dozer
Take a walkaround tour of the popular 51,000-pound "smart dozer" that comes standard with fully integrated intelligent machine control.
2025 Nissan Frontier
Pickups
2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Bolder Styling and Enhanced Capabilities
Maxresdefault 66bf57bf3cf9f
The Dirt
“A Great Big Skid Steer” – A Closer Look at Cat’s Mighty Track Loaders
Case 580EV electric backhoe on dirt pile
Backhoe Loaders
Case Launches World’s First Commercial Electric Backhoe
Cat 988 GC wheel loader on dirt pile
Wheel Loaders
What’s New in Wheel Loaders for 2024? – More Choices, More Comfort, More Tech
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More