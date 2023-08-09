Palfinger has introduced the new HT 160 SLD 3 hooklift to the North American market.

Palfinger has introduced an enhanced telescopic hooklift to the North American market.

Designed for higher performance, easy installation and user-friendliness, the HT 160 SLD 3 hooklift is part of the company’s Vision and Strategy 2030.

The HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift delivers a 10% reduction in dead weight while maintaining a consistent lifting and tipping capacity of 16,000 pounds at 36-inch hook height and 18,000 pounds at 54-inch hook height, the company says. This enhancement helps boost overall efficiency.

“We are confident that this new model will boost productivity and overall satisfaction for our customers,” says Ismael Daneluz, Palfinger vice president of sales and service for North and Latin America.

Coupled with a subframe design that includes a raised front cross member, the hooklift is versatile and fits a wide range of trucks. It also has a Standard Advanced Mounting (SAM) system that enables quick and easy installation, minimizing downtime during setup, the company says. The hook height height is adjustable to 36 or 54 inches.

“In response to customer feedback, we have redesigned the hook shape to enable easier connection to the container bar. Furthermore, the introduction of greaseless bushings reduces maintenance time and costs for the customer,” explains James Hanson, Palfinger North America director of sales.

The HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift is finished with the Palfinger Origin Protection painting and surface treatment for longer life.