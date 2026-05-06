Hitachi Construction Machinery launched two new features for its Landcros Connect fleet management platform at ConExpo 2026: attachment monitoring and tracking and machine data-sharing among users.

The new features are designed to increase the ways users manage their fleet within the platform.

“Fleet management today goes far beyond simply tracking machines,” said Tony Carden, technology product manager with Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas. “With these new features in Landcros Connect, we’re giving customers greater control over how their equipment is used, shared and managed across projects. This update is designed to help contractors improve their utilization, protect their investments and manage their fleets with greater confidence.”

Attachment Management

Especially useful for rental houses or companies with expensive specialty attachments, the new Attachment Management features allows Landcros Connect users to centrally manage their attachments to understand how they are used and where they are located.

The platform is brand agnostic and works with non-Hitachi branded equipment, giving users a comprehensive view of all their assets on one dashboard. This allows them to effectively plan how they can use their equipment and attachments to maximize versatility, the company says.

Machine Data Sharing

The new Machine Data Sharing feature offers the ability to share machine information from one user to another. Previously, one machine could only be assigned to one user, but now machines can be viewed and managed by multiple users, including rental machines or machines from other companies.

Machine data can also be shared with specific date parameters, ensuring users only have access during their rental period.