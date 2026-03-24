Xtellio’s New Telematics Tracks, Reveals Data on Equipment of All Sizes

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Don McLoud
Mar 24, 2026
The Xense is plug-and-play, battery-powered sensor that attaches to smaller assets and non-powered tools.
The Xense is plug-and-play, battery-powered sensor that attaches to smaller assets and non-powered tools.
Xtellio

Xtellio has launched a new telematics system that gathers fleet-management data on construction equipment and tools large and small via plug-and-play sensors.

“Telematics originally gained traction in the construction industry in the early 2000s, focusing mainly on heavy equipment,” said Tom Valbak Aardestrup, CEO of Xtellio. “Today, we are pleased to offer a platform solution that moves that model forward, extending visibility across the jobsite environment and advancing data liberation through customer ownership and flexibility.”

The system includes 32 rugged, plug-and-play, battery-powered sensors, called “Xenses,” for use on smaller assets and non-powered tools. They capture data that is sent to Xtellio’s cloud platform via “Xentral” gateways. The Xenses have a battery life of 10 years, the company says.

Xentrals can be used as a stand-alone sensor or paired with Xenses for additional machine data.Xentrals can be used as a stand-alone sensor or paired with Xenses for additional machine data. XtellioFor larger equipment, the company offers Pro-Xentrals, which connect directly to excavators, dozers, skid steers, boom lifts, light towers, industrial heaters. They collect data, such as engine hours, diagnostics and status data for analysis and management.

Xentrals can be used as a stand-alone sensor or paired with Xenses, as mentioned above, for additional machine data. They also have a battery life of 10 years or operate by fixed power, according to Xtellio.

The Pro-Xentrals come in three forms:

  • Standard — Obtains location and runtime data through a wired device installed on the machine with an internal backup battery.
  • CANBus — Provides data on total engine hours, fault codes and engine diagnostics. It also features tracking functionality and can be paired with Xenses and/or an access control board. (Set to launch in the second quarter of 2026.)
  • Heat IQ — Provides data on total run hours, status, fault codes and diagnostics on heaters.

“Together, these technologies provide reliable visibility to rental and construction companies across fleets, machines and jobsites, allowing customers to direct the data wherever they decide it will deliver the most value for their own purposes,” the company says. 

Xtellio is an industrial technology company founded in 2005 and based in Denmark. Its fleet management system is available in North America and comes in a variety of subscription models.

 

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