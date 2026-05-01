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New Komatsu Smart Construction Tools Turn Jobsite Data into Action

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 1, 2026
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Komatsu

Komatsu says it is making it easier for contractors to use jobsite data with several new hardware and software additions to its Smart Construction portfolio.

The solutions connect machines and the office, enabling contractors to track progress, visualize work in 3D, hit earthmoving design specs faster and work with both Komatsu machines and mixed fleets.

It all starts with the Smart Construction Dashboard, a cloud-based platform that creates a 3D virtual twin of the jobsite using design files, drone data and as-built data from machines equipped with Komatsu’s intelligent machine control (IMC) and Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance. This centralized view supports more informed planning, progress tracking and reporting throughout the life of a project, the company says.

The new Smart Construction Dashboard Mobile app extends access to the software’s insights into the field, allowing users to view cut-and-fill stockpile volumes and perform in-field line and area measurements.  

Two new hardware solutions are designed to further simplify and accelerate site data capture:

  • Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance Flex: Adds as-built data capture to nearly any vehicle, including foreman trucks, scrapers and wheel loaders. Provides guidance by displaying current position against final design on an in-cab tablet. Able to be installed by a dealer in a few hours.
  • Smart Construction Edge: An RTK base station that can process drone data directly on the device, and in some cased, use the data in Smart Construction Dashboard before leaving the site. Eliminates the need for ground control points on sites smaller than 50 acres.

“There is real value in having current, reliable terrain and production data from your jobsite,” said Jason Anetsberger, senior director of customer solutions at Komatsu. “Knowing what was completed today helps teams plan tomorrow, communicate clearly with clients and make better decisions. Our focus is on making that information easier and faster to collect and use.”

Contractors using machines equipped with intelligent machine control or Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance can take advantage of a new bundle: the Smart Construction Advantage package. The package, priced “significantly lower than buying each application separately,” includes the Smart Construction Dashboard for site visualization, Smart Construction Remote for remote operator support and design file transfer, and Smart Construction Fleet Lite for basic payload tracking.

It also includes two applications available only with the bundle:

  • Smart Construction Whiteboard: A digital dispatch tool modeled after traditional office whiteboards, allows users to drag-and-drop machines and labor onto jobsite columns. Assignments are visible to both office and field teams.
  • Smart Construction Home: Serves as a homepage for projects, displaying jobsites on a map with key metrics such as job completion percentage. Each project can be opened directly in Smart Construction Dashboard with one click.

Additional Smart Construction solutions include:

  • Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance: Adds GPS guidance and as-built capture to excavators of any brand.
  • Smart Construction Remote: Enables wireless design file transfer and remote telematics viewing.
  • Smart Construction Design: Creates 3D design files optimized for machine control.
  • Smart Construction Field: A web and smartphone application for tracking field activities such as timecards, materials, fuel and machine inspections.
  • Smart Construction Office: Project management software designed for construction operations with proactive intelligence troubleshooting plus APIs to many back-office applications.
  • Complementary hardware: Drones, aeropoints and base/rover systems.
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To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

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