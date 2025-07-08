Hexagon Reveals Octave: New Name for Potential Software and SaaS Spin-Off

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 8, 2025
Updated Jul 9, 2025
Leica Geosystems is part of Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. Leica provides surveying, site layout, machine control and progress monitoring solutions for the construction industry.
Leica Geosystems is part of Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. Leica provides surveying, site layout, machine control and progress monitoring solutions for the construction industry.
Leica Geosystems

Hexagon has revealed that it intends to spin-off its Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Safety, Infrastructure and Geospatial divisions, as well as related businesses ETQ and Bricsys, into a pureplay software and SaaS company operating under the name Octave.

The new company will be dedicated to “helping customers make smarter, more data-driven decisions across their organizations.”

Key services by business include:

  • Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division: Helps clients design, construct and operate more profitable, safe and sustainable industrial facilities.
  • Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division: Focused on enhancing the resilience and sustainability for critical services and infrastructure, including public safety, defense, transportation, government and physical security. Agtek and Leica Geosystems are included in this portfolio.
  • ETQ: Quality, EHS (environment, health, and safety), and compliance management software.
  • Bricsys: Professional CAD software focused on performance, cost, licensing flexibility, and data security.

If approved by stakeholders, Hexagon expects to complete the separation and listing process in the first half of 2026.

“As we prepare for the potential separation from Hexagon AB, Octave will be a powerful identity to reflect the significant growth opportunity,” said Mattias Stenberg, current President of Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial divisions and incoming Octave Chief Executive Officer. “As a separate, stand-alone company Octave will have the depth, scale, and expertise necessary to capitalise on software and services opportunities across the industrial and public sector spaces and deliver intelligence at scale.”

As of the year-end 2024, Octave had approximately 7,200 employees and $1.6 billion in annual revenue, with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 31%.

Hexagon says it will provide additional information on the cost of the separation process and other key developments as the project progresses.

The separation, spin-off and listing still require final approval from Hexagon Board and shareholders, as well as other standard regulatory approvals. The company acknowledged that it cannot guarantee a separation, spin-off or listing will occur.

Related Stories
Corleo
Technology
Is this Horse-Like Robot the Future of Construction Site Transportation?
Hexagon Aeon Robot
Technology
Hexagon Unleashes Aeon: An AI-Powered, Human-Sized Robot Ready to Fill Labor Gaps
Iris Mk2jpg
Technology
Optimotive Intros Autonomous Data Collection Robot for Rugged Jobsites
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
The new $3.4 trillion budget includes loads of tax breaks for contractors – and some measures that could hinder the construction industry.
Greg Linsmeyer bought the Struck Corporation a little over a year ago and has released an all-new lineup of mini dozers for 2025, with the largest series set for release later this year.
Compact equipment
Struck Mini Dozers Make a Comeback with All-New Lineup
Yanmar Tl80 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Yanmar’s New Line of Compact Track Loaders
Corleo
Technology
Is this Horse-Like Robot the Future of Construction Site Transportation?
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All