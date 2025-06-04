Subsite has closed the gap in its product lineup with its newest and smallest beacon for compact horizontal directional drills.

The M10 HDD guidance beacon is designed for short runs of fiber lines and other underground utilities under yards, roads and sidewalks with the Ditch Witch JT5 or other small drills.

With a diameter of less than 1 inch, Subsite calls the M10 “one of the smallest beacons on the market.” Its compact design allows contractors to use a smaller bit size on their compact drills, helping keep turf undisturbed and produce less cuttings or other waste on jobs.

The M10 beacon has a max operating depth of 55 feet and comes with a standard warranty of one year or 350 hours. It is designed for durability with features like an epoxied antenna.

As part of the Marksman HDD Guidance System, it also offers automatic beacon-to-tracker connections.