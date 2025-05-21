Autonomous truck loading with a DX225LC-7 excavator was showcased at Develon's Bauma 2025 booth. HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the holding company for HD Hyundai Infracore and Develon, in collaboration with Gravis Robotics AG, has signed an agreement with Holcim Inc., a building materials supplier, for the development and commercialization of autonomous technology designed to enhance productivity and improve safety in quarry operations and confined material handling applications.

Gravis Robotics unveiled its earthmoving autonomy platform at Bauma 2025, which gives any make or model of excavator or wheel loader built-in machine control, 3D surveying and remote operation capabilities.

The plug-and-play system can be retrofitted onto existing machines for up to 30% faster performance in high-volume tasks, such as truck loading, trenching or bulk excavating, according to the Switzerland-based tech startup.

Two key components drive the system: the Gravis Rack and the Gravis Slate. The Gravis Rack is a rooftop-mounted autonomous control kit that layers real-time 3D surveying, visual situational awareness, geospatial positioning and performance-focused AI onto the machines in your fleet.

It pairs with the Gravis Slate, a rugged touchscreen interface that makes getting started with autonomy as simple as tapping the screen, defining the space you want to excavate and pressing play, the company says. The Slate allows operators to operate the excavator from inside the cab, standing outside the cab or from a teleoperation station hundreds of miles away from the machine.

The system uses AI and advanced situational awareness to deliver “higher fill rates per bucket and efficient cycle times during autonomous excavation tasks.” The system “feels” and adapts to changing ground conditions on site.

Attendees at Bauma 2025 got a first look at the technology in several live demonstrations, including autonomous truck loading with a Develon DX225LC-7 excavator, autonomous trenching with a Hitachi ZE135 electric excavator and remote operation of a Menzi Muck M445x excavator. Other OEM collaborations at the show included Case, Sumitomo and Yanmar.

To watch a visualization of the technology in action, check out the video from Gravis Robotics below:

The scalable autonomy platform was designed to make heavy machinery both efficient and easy to control – no matter the operator's skill level. Using the Gravis Slate, operators can choose how much control they want: from AR guidance that replaces conventional machine control to setting up an autonomous task from a remote location.

“With global labor shortages in construction and a rising demand for critical infrastructure, the industry needs to focus on productivity as the core driver for automation,” said Ryan Luke Johns, CEO of Gravis Robotics. “The industry needs better tools to help operators dig faster, safer, and with less rework—and to help attract, upskill, and retain the next generation of operators. Gravis makes autonomy feel like adaptive cruise control: practical, powerful, and ready today.”



The Gravis system is available as a one-time hardware upgrade (including installation), plus an annual software license for autonomy and analytics. Leasing options are also available.