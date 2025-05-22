Starting in 2026, field inspectors will be accessing ticket data through state-issued mobile devices.

Next year, the Georgia Department of Transportation will join a growing group of states in requiring its contractors to use e-ticketing through tech provider TruckIT.

GDOT has initiated a pilot dual-ticketing pilot for its contractors in the meantime – using both digital and paper tickets – for aggregate and concrete deliveries in preparation for a full e-ticketing rollout next year. The hybrid pilot began in March and will run through June of this year.

Other states that require e-ticketing on DOT projects include Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

GDOT guidelines require that vehicles placing or delivering weighted materials – including dump trucks and pavers – be outfitted with GPS-enabled tracking that monitors load status, reports locations at source and delivery sites and provides visibility from load-out to incorporation.

Starting in 2026, field inspectors will be accessing that ticket data through state-issued mobile devices, which will generate digital bills of lading that are instantly accessible.

GDOT workers will be using TruckIT’s AirTicket platform, with the goal of improving the department’s capacity for same-day billing and reducing the potential for disputes or fraud.

TruckIT also offers an Automatic-PIC system for hybrid workflows like the one currently in place in Georgia, which uses AI and computer vision to digitize printed or handwritten tickets.