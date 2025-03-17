Krank has launched Inspeq, a new AI-powered inspection app that allows users to document the condition of construction equipment during inspections and monitor maintenance.

The app creates standardized multimedia reports with high-resolution photographs, 360-degree video walk-arounds and voice notes. Captured audio is transcribed and automatically transferred into the inspection report, creating a written record about each piece of equipment. Dealers, rental companies and equipment traders can then upload the reports into online marketplace listings, giving buyers insights about the machine's condition.

“Whether it’s logging hour meter details or evaluating paintwork, users can simply follow on-screen prompts to identify components needing attention. Inspeq then automatically captures verbal reports in real time, using transcriptions of the user’s voice directly through their phone,” the company says.

Inspeq currently offers over 30 inspection templates for machines ranging from motor graders to crawler cranes. Future iterations of the app will offer customization by specific asset type and unique business workflows.

The app is accessible on iOS, Android, and desktop platforms and supports offline use. A free version offers users ready-to-use report templates and five free AI-powered reports. Users can then subscribe to complete additional inspections with a Krank Enterprise account. Unlimited users and reports are available with paid plans.