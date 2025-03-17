Krank Launches AI-Powered Equipment Inspection App

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 17, 2025
Krank Inspeq construction equipment inspection app
Krank

Krank has launched Inspeq, a new AI-powered inspection app that allows users to document the condition of construction equipment during inspections and monitor maintenance.

The app creates standardized multimedia reports with high-resolution photographs, 360-degree video walk-arounds and voice notes. Captured audio is transcribed and automatically transferred into the inspection report, creating a written record about each piece of equipment. Dealers, rental companies and equipment traders can then upload the reports into online marketplace listings, giving buyers insights about the machine's condition.

“Whether it’s logging hour meter details or evaluating paintwork, users can simply follow on-screen prompts to identify components needing attention. Inspeq then automatically captures verbal reports in real time, using transcriptions of the user’s voice directly through their phone,” the company says.

Inspeq currently offers over 30 inspection templates for machines ranging from motor graders to crawler cranes. Future iterations of the app will offer customization by specific asset type and unique business workflows.

The app is accessible on iOS, Android, and desktop platforms and supports offline use. A free version offers users ready-to-use report templates and five free AI-powered reports. Users can then subscribe to complete additional inspections with a Krank Enterprise account. Unlimited users and reports are available with paid plans.

Related Stories
a drone approaches a truck mounted dock
Technology
DJI Unveils New Vehicle Mounting Dock for Matrice 4 Drones
screen shot of Hacksmith Power Loader
Technology
This Real-Life “Aliens” Power Loader Runs on a Cat Compact Track Loader
John Deere 644 P-Tier Wheel Loader dumping gravel
Telematics
Deere Adds New Features to Operations Center and Equipment Mobile App
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67d973baa6202
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Kubota’s New, Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
The CTL joins the company’s best-selling SVL75-3 in undergoing a next-gen overhaul. Take a walkaround tour of the new SVL97-3.
Deere 850 X-Tier Bulldozer in Sacaton, Arizona
Dozers
Deere Launches 850 X-Tier Electric-Drive Dozer and P-Tier Dozer Upgrades (Video)
Volvo EC18 Straight boom electric mini excavator white background
Compact Excavators
Volvo to Offer Straight-Boom EC18 Electric Mini Excavator
Komatsu WA485-11 wheel loader loading at dirt pile in quarry
Wheel Loaders
Komatsu Releases 2 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders: WA475-11, WA485-11
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All