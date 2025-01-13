E-CUBE batteries can be charged through a Type 2 connector outlet on the side as seen here.

French startup Elhyte recently debuted its retrofit construction equipment battery system and new all-electric mini excavator at this year’s CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The company’s interchangeable E-Cube battery boasts a 12,000-hour lifecycle of use, which, according to Elhyte, represents the average lifetime of three mini excavators. Additionally, after 12,000 hours, these lithium iron phosphate batteries will still have 80% of their initial capacity and can still function as a power storage unit for applications like charging equipment.

Mini excavators that are retrofitted with the E-Cube system can see a 70% reduction in carbon footprint, which the company says is ideal for low- emission zones such as Santa Monica, California.

The first machine to be factory-installed with this new battery system will be the 5,000-pound ELH25.1 mini excavator, which Elhyte says comes from a partnership with a renowned manufacturer.

Elhyte



One issue the E-Cube seeks to address is rapidly recharging electric equipment on jobsites and the subsequent premature aging and required charging infrastructure. The batteries on an E-Cube-fitted machine can be changed in less than 10 minutes by one operator with an integrated removable jib and electric winch. They can also be charged anywhere through Type 2 connectors or adapters for standard outlets.

The batteries additionally come with a thermal management system that self-regulates based on external temperature.

Elhyte also says the E-Cube, because of its shape, doesn’t increase the weight of a retrofitted machine once it has replaced the original combustion engine and counterweight, leaving the machine’s center of gravity and lifting performance unaffected.

Founded in 2022 in Viriant, France, by CEO Vincent Robin and Associate Olivier Gonzalvez, Elhyte specializes in the electrification of construction equipment. The company plans to open a second manufacturing facility in France by the end of the year.

In addition to the E-Cube system and upcoming ELH25.1 mini excavator, Elhyte’s product lineup includes electrification retrofit kits for 40,000- to 50,000-pound excavators – which include a battery pack, charger, electric motor and more – and the MOBILYTE battery pack specifically designed for heavy excavators.