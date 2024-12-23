Werock Technologies’ next-generation Rocktab U210 G2 tablet is designed to be lightweight yet durable enough to handle the dust, dirt and drops that are unavoidable on construction sites.

The compact Windows tablet is a half-inch deep and weighs just over 2 pounds. Its new processor improves performance and energy efficiency so contractors can access digital plans, project documentation software and communication platforms on the go.

The Rocktab U210 G2 meets military-grade durability standards and IP65 waterproof and dustproof standards. Werock put the tablet through “tumble testing” to ensure it could withstand 40 consecutive drops from 3.2 feet high and falls from as high as 4.9 feet. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -4° F to 140° F.

The 10.1-inch outdoor display features a sunlight-visible, glove-operated capacitive touchscreen and protective armored glass film. It can be used with a stylus for taking notes and creating drawings. Werock says the optional matching digitizer stylus enables precise editing of drawings and plans.

It has a 7-hour battery life with hot-swap functionality for changing batteries during operation. Integrated front and rear cameras allow for video conferencing and project documentation.

The next-generation model offers double the memory capacity of the previous model at 16 GB for smoother performance with complex software and files. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 Pro and Ubuntu Linux-based systems are supported. Up to 2 TB of data storage is available, providing sufficient memory for apps, images and documentation.

An optional office docking station equipped with a network connection, USB ports, monitor output and serial ports allows the tablet to go from field to office, eliminating the need for an additional desk computer.

Additional Features of the Rocktab U210 G2:

Intel processor N100 with up to 3.40 GHz

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB to 2 TB NVMe SSD

1 GBit RJ45 network connection, full-size USB 3.1 type A and USB C connection

WiFi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3

Seamless roaming of different radio cells thanks to 802.11r

Micro SD card slot for cards up to 1 TB

Dedicated high-end module from uBlox for positioning

High-end 1D/2D barcode scanner with laser aiming device (optional)

4G LTE high-speed internet connection with up to 300 Mbps (optional)

Extended availability: Product expected to be available until 2030

“The Rocktab U210 G2 combines extreme robustness, outstanding mobility and impressive performance in a single device. As the most compact model in our Rocktab Ultra series to date, it not only offers the latest technology but is also optimally tailored to the diverse requirements of the trade industry. With its durability and flexibility, it is the ideal companion for demanding tasks such as planning, documentation and precise execution directly on site,” says Markus Nicoleit, CEO of Werock.

The Rocktab U210 G2 will be available to order during the first quarter of 2025 via direct sales and from participating system partners.