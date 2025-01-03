Say goodbye to the old jobsite guessing game of “How many yards is that stockpile?” with Stockpile Report’s SR Measure iPhone app.

By simply walking in a circle around any stockpile and recording it with the phone’s camera, contractors can determine exactly how much material they’re looking at through image-based data using SR Measure’s proprietary computer vision algorithms.

One of the latest features delivered through its 2023 4.0 update, the app additionally uses the phone’s accelerometer, a gyroscope and a magnetometer to no longer require the use of orange cones as a scaling solution around the stockpile when scanning.

The app delivers results seconds after completing the scan, with measurements accurate within 5% of the total cubic yards. The app performs best with conical piles, where all surface is visible, and is more likely to report minor accuracy variations on piles where the top consists of undulating bumps.

For stockpiles near vegetation, SR Measure recommends clearing anything beyond a few small plants to avoid extra reported volume. Additionally, if stockpiles have more than a few inches of snow on them, SR Measure recommends waiting for it to thaw before scanning, as it can add significant volume to the pile measurement.

A separate mode, accessible with a paid subscription, allows users to also measure 3-sided piles by also scanning the walls around the pile (see video below).

Contractors can opt to scan one freestanding pile a day for free or pay either $99 per month or $999 per year for the Professional plan that offers unlimited measurements. The app also offers larger plans for adding other phones to the subscription, a dashboard to manage stockpiles by product and jobsite, the ability to measure piles with drones, and more.

