SR Measure's Phone App Tells How Much Material is in a Stockpile (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 3, 2025
a hand holds an iphone with the SR Measure app open
A separate mode, accessible with a paid subscription, allows users to also measure 3-sided piles.
SR Measure

Say goodbye to the old jobsite guessing game of “How many yards is that stockpile?” with Stockpile Report’s SR Measure iPhone app.

By simply walking in a circle around any stockpile and recording it with the phone’s camera, contractors can determine exactly how much material they’re looking at through image-based data using SR Measure’s proprietary computer vision algorithms.

One of the latest features delivered through its 2023 4.0 update, the app additionally uses the phone’s accelerometer, a gyroscope and a magnetometer to no longer require the use of orange cones as a scaling solution around the stockpile when scanning.

The app delivers results seconds after completing the scan, with measurements accurate within 5% of the total cubic yards. The app performs best with conical piles, where all surface is visible, and is more likely to report minor accuracy variations on piles where the top consists of undulating bumps.

For stockpiles near vegetation, SR Measure recommends clearing anything beyond a few small plants to avoid extra reported volume. Additionally, if stockpiles have more than a few inches of snow on them, SR Measure recommends waiting for it to thaw before scanning, as it can add significant volume to the pile measurement.

A separate mode, accessible with a paid subscription, allows users to also measure 3-sided piles by also scanning the walls around the pile (see video below).

Contractors can opt to scan one freestanding pile a day for free or pay either $99 per month or $999 per year for the Professional plan that offers unlimited measurements. The app also offers larger plans for adding other phones to the subscription, a dashboard to manage stockpiles by product and jobsite, the ability to measure piles with drones, and more.

To download the app, click here.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Werock Technologies Rocktab U210 G2
Technology
Werock’s Rocktab U210 G2 Tablet Offers Rugged Performance, Compact Size
Maxresdefault 6759b0e36967b
Technology
A Closer Look at "The Warthog": A Robot That Could Simplify Paving, Milling
Sonosuke Ishii, Craig Hannam, Ralf Pfefferkorn, Mark Piotto, Masahiro Yamada
Technology
Hitachi Names Inaugural Tech Startup Challenge Winners
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6777ef25cd2f6
The Dirt
A Backhoe from Bobcat? – New B760 for North America Revealed
U.S. customers are well aware of Bobcat’s skid steers and compact track loaders, but a full-sized backhoe? Get all the details on The Dirt.
Track loader with tilted dozer blade
Construction Equipment
All Hail the Track Loader! Equipment World’s Top 10 Stories of 2024
Cat 973 track loader digging near pipe in trench
The Dirt
From Trackzilla to Track Loaders: The Top 5 Episodes of The Dirt for 2024
Caterpillar 285 compact track loader carrying cable
Compact equipment
The Latest Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders: 2024 Product Roundup
Robotiz3d autonomous pothole-filling robot
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2024: Compactors, Pavers, Robots & More
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All