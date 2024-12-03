Kubota's KATR all-terrain robot is designed for handling rough terrain, including slopes, while keeping its cargo deck stable.

Kubota is ready to unveil its new all-terrain robot, the KATR, to the world next month – a device the company says could bring a variety of benefits to construction jobsites, including transporting materials, site inspections, even security.

The four-wheeled KATR is designed for handling rough terrain, including slopes, while keeping its cargo deck stable. It can be operated remotely or by on-board controller. It runs on a diesel engine but plans are in the works to develop an all-electric version.

The robot is already getting attention ahead of its scheduled debut at the annual technology show CES (formerly Consumer Electronics Show) January 7-10 in Las Vegas. It won Best of Innovation in the 2025 CES Innovation Awards in the Industrial Equipment and Machinery product category.

How Does It Work?

Kubota The KATR would travel a jobsite autonomously. The company also says it is designed for agricultural use as well, or even in forestry and disaster response.

“Given the versatility of the KATR, it has a wide range of applications specifically designed to enhance productivity in the agriculture and construction sectors,” says Brett McMickell, Kubota North America chief technology officer.

The company says its key feature is a “dynamic stability control system” that uses “gyroscopic sensors and load cells to detect the center of gravity and the slope of the terrain.”

The robot’s four legs are adjusted automatically to keep the cargo deck level on uneven terrain. Sensors collect data that is processed instantly to hydraulically extend or retract each leg individually to match the surface. Each wheel has its own independent motor for handling tough terrain.

The cargo deck can hold up to 284 pounds. Kubota says the KATR is compact enough to pivot in tight space and can be hauled in the back of a commercial minivan or back of a light pickup truck.

How Would It Help Construction?

Kubota lists a variety of uses for KATR on a construction site:

Material transport – It can move heavy loads where traditional vehicles may struggle.

Data collection and monitoring – It can be equipped with various sensors to collect field data for monitoring site conditions, tracking progress and to aid decision-making via real-time information.

Automation of tasks: It can integrate with robotic manipulators to automate various construction tasks, such as material handling, site inspections, precise placement of components.

Site maintenance – It can assist in site maintenance tasks, such as spraying water for dust control or to keep the site safe and compliant with regulations. “Its ability to navigate uneven terrain allows it to reach areas that may be difficult for traditional maintenance equipment,” the company says.

Security – The KATR can be equipped with sensors and cameras to monitor construction sites. “Its autonomous navigation capabilities allow it to patrol designated areas, providing real-time surveillance and data collection,” according to Kubota.

Spraying and applying materials – It can be outfitted with robotic manipulators or spraying equipment, allowing it to precisely apply materials such as sealants, paints or other coatings. “This capability is particularly beneficial for reaching elevated or hard-to-access areas, ensuring an even application while maintaining stability on uneven surfaces,” Kubota says.

When Will It Be Available?

The KATR is scheduled to first become available in Japan for lease next year.

The company says it “is currently assessing the possibility of entering the North American market. However, no specific timeline for this introduction has been established yet.”