Cat Command for Loading Expands to Medium Wheel Loaders

Caterpillar is expanding Cat Command for Loading to all next-generation medium wheel loaders, excluding GC models. Compatible units include the Cat 950, 962, 966, 966 XE, 972, 972 XE, 980, 980 XE, 982 and 982 XE.

The semiautonomous remote control system removes operators from the cab to increase safety in hazardous environments such as demolition, environmental remediation, stevedoring and the handling of fertilizer, chips and sawdust.

It is available in both line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight configurations. For line-of-sight operation, the shoulder harness Command console allows the user to control machine startup/shutdown, bucket rack/dump and lift/lower functions. For non-line-of-sight operation, the Command for Loading station can connect to multiple machines at the same job site or different sites. The user can operate one machine at a time either onsite or from miles away.

The system fully integrated with the loader’s electronic and hydraulic systems for quick response and smooth control of the machine from a distance. Operator inputs are sent directly to the machine’s electronics from the Command console.

The dealer-installed package includes a low-profile design on the roof of the loader, with no welding or wire splicing required. Users can easily switch between remote operation or manual in-cab controls.

Several integrated safety features can stop the machine instantly from any location. When the A-stop or remote shutdown switch is pressed, wireless communication is lost, a severe fault is detected, or the Command console is tilted more than 45 degrees from the normal operating position, the loader will shut down.

Cat Command for Loading is compatible with other Command offerings for Cat equipment, including excavators and dozers.