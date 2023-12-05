Contractors can quickly and easily charge tools, tech and more on the jobsite with Klein Tool’s new 200W Portable Solar Panel.

Power banks, power stations, and portable batteries can be charged using the built-in 16.4-foot DC/APP compatible cable, while USB devices can be plugged into the integrated USB-A port.

Two 200-watt panels can be linked together for 400 watts of power output and faster off-grid recharge time.

The panels are constructed with reflective fabric on the front and rear for increased visibility. The system is IP65-rated to withstand inclement weather conditions.

Kickstands allow users to angle the panel for maximum sun exposure, while eyelets can be used to securely mount it or stake it down. LED indicator lights display the level of solar power input.

When done, the four monocrystalline panels fold into a protective carrying case with an adjustable strap for compact and portable storage. The extended reach cable can also be wrapped up and stored in the bag’s pocket.

“Keeping tools, batteries and other accessories powered throughout a long workday can often be a difficult task if power sources aren’t readily available,” says Maddie Laue, associate product manager at Klein Tools.

“With our new Portable Solar Panel, trade professionals can use the power of the sun to keep their job running all day long. This solar panel features both an extended length DC/APP compatible cable, as well as an integrated USB port, meaning you can charge a variety of devices you might need while working. On top of that, the panel can be chained with a second panel to collect more power, and when you’re done, they can fold up for easy storage.”