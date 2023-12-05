Klein Tools' 200W Portable Solar Panel Charges Tools and Tech in Remote Areas

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 5, 2023
Klein Tools Portable Solar Panel on a construction site
Klein Tools

Contractors can quickly and easily charge tools, tech and more on the jobsite with Klein Tool’s new 200W Portable Solar Panel.

Power banks, power stations, and portable batteries can be charged using the built-in 16.4-foot DC/APP compatible cable, while USB devices can be plugged into the integrated USB-A port.

Two 200-watt panels can be linked together for 400 watts of power output and faster off-grid recharge time.

The panels are constructed with reflective fabric on the front and rear for increased visibility. The system is IP65-rated to withstand inclement weather conditions.

Kickstands allow users to angle the panel for maximum sun exposure, while eyelets can be used to securely mount it or stake it down. LED indicator lights display the level of solar power input.

When done, the four monocrystalline panels fold into a protective carrying case with an adjustable strap for compact and portable storage. The extended reach cable can also be wrapped up and stored in the bag’s pocket.

“Keeping tools, batteries and other accessories powered throughout a long workday can often be a difficult task if power sources aren’t readily available,” says Maddie Laue, associate product manager at Klein Tools.

“With our new Portable Solar Panel, trade professionals can use the power of the sun to keep their job running all day long. This solar panel features both an extended length DC/APP compatible cable, as well as an integrated USB port, meaning you can charge a variety of devices you might need while working. On top of that, the panel can be chained with a second panel to collect more power, and when you’re done, they can fold up for easy storage.” 

Man carrying Klein Tools Portable Solar PanelKlein Tools

Related Stories
Trimble Automatic Invoicing
Technology
AI Enters Your Paper Invoices Automatically with Trimble-Microsoft Integration
DuraSport 5G unlocked
Technology
Kyocera Launches Unlocked DuraSport 5G with UScellular
trimble mps566 reciever
Technology
Trimble Intros MPS566 Modular GNSS Heading Receiver for Marine Construction and Pile Driving
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
red 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited driving on mountain road
Pickups
Toyota: 2024 Tacoma "Completely Redesigned from the Ground Up"
New to the lineup is the Trailhunter with a hybrid engine that Toyota calls “the most powerful powertrain ever offered on Tacoma.”
white FBR Hadrian X truck-mounted brick laying robot building masonry block wall
Construction Equipment
"World’s First Mobile, Bricklaying Robot" Coming to U.S. Market (Video)
Maxresdefault 6569f96f86570
The Dirt
JCB’s Pothole Pro Excavator Makes Pothole Repairs in 8 Minutes
elon musk with customer delivered tesla cybertruck
Pickups
Cybertruck Delivered! Tesla’s Long-Awaited Electric Pickup Arrives
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All