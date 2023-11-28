Kyocera Launches Unlocked DuraSport 5G with UScellular

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Nov 28, 2023
DuraSport 5G unlocked
With more businesses operating virtually in the field, reliable, durable mobile devices have become a critical tool.
Kyocera

Kyocera, in partnership with UScellular, has launched the unlocked version of DuraSport 5G, a rugged MIL-STD-810H 5G Android 13 device that is engineered to withstand drops, dirt, water immersion, and the elements.

Its rugged design and ability to be washed and sanitized to eliminate grit and grime from day-to-day use is a standout feature for those using it in tougher conditions. 

Tested to withstand drops up to 5 feet on concrete, the DuraSport is MIL-STD-810H- and IP6X-rated to offer protection from drops, shock, extreme temperatures, dust, and water submersion up to 6.5 feet.

It has a 6.1-inch scratch- and shatter-resistant touchscreen display designed to work when wet or while wearing gloves. The device has a fingerprint sensor or facial recognition activation feature.

A programmable key on the side of DuraSport 5G allows customization to fit users’ needs, whether it’s instant access to a frequently used app, one-touch connection to Google Assistant, or hundreds of contacts through PTT (Push-To-Talk)4.

Weighing in at 6.5 ounces, the DuraSport 5G doesn't add much to what crew members are already hauling around on a jobsite.

From a sound perspective, DuraSport provides clear sound with dual noise-cancelling microphones and HD Voice including aptX Audio to deliver high-definition audio over Bluetooth.

To avoid distractions while on the job, covert mode disables audible notifications, alerts, and light emissions, but keeps applications running normally in the background.

Kyocera says users also benefit from the dual rear cameras (48MP standard + 16MP ultra-wide angle) featuring night mode for crisper images in dynamic lighting conditions, ultra-wide angle to capture landscape views, and underwater recording to capture all the action. A multi-camera mode enables two cameras, front, or rear, to capture video or photos simultaneously. 

The company's patented Action Overlay adds elapsed time, distance, speed, G-force, altitude, date/time, and map of the route traveled to photos and videos.

Also, the Video Bites feature helps even the most novice videographers put together short action videos quickly and easily.

Indoor and outdoor performance has been optimized with Enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity for up to 10 devices. This provides greater security and interoperability for seamless roaming between Wi-Fi access points. It also offers 802.11mc for precise indoor location positioning.

Additionally, L1+L5 dual-band GPS improves accuracy in urban canyons, major metropolitan areas, or even remote areas.

Designed for all-day use, the device features a 4500mAh lithium polymer battery and has multiple charging options, including Qi wireless charging and USB-C with Quick Charge 4.0 compatibility. Battery care mode can be utilized to help extend the overall usable life of the phone’s battery by optimizing the charge cycles and minimizing degradation.

Additional features include 5G speeds, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G NR with an octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a single 4FF Nano SIM + microSDXC slot.

The DuraSport 5G comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, which covers most water and screen damage as well as the battery It is now available from UScellular for $579.

Related Stories
trimble mps566 reciever
Technology
Trimble Intros MPS566 Modular GNSS Heading Receiver for Marine Construction and Pile Driving
X-Agent
Technology
Next-Generation Technology from HD Hyundai Wins Three 2024 CES Innovation Awards
ED3 onboard charger.
Technology
Danfoss Debuts Solutions for On- And Off-Highway EV Charging
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
man orange coat writing in notebook
Safety & Compliance
OSHA Proposal Could Allow Union Reps on Inspections of Non-Union Sites
Contractors associations argue the rule would undermine OSHA’s authority as an impartial investigator and open a back door to unions.
2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 trilering 2 ATVs on dirt road
Pickups
Chevy Merges Off-Road and Heavy Duty with First Silverado HD ZR2
Maxresdefault 655d1d8da8b64
The Dirt
Unicontrol Offers Simple, Cost-Effective Machine Control for Small Contractors
2025 Ram 1500 truck hauling a Case compact track loader
Pickups
2025 Ram 1500 Loses Hemi V8 Option, Gets Hurricane Turbo V6s
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All