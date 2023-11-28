With more businesses operating virtually in the field, reliable, durable mobile devices have become a critical tool.

Kyocera, in partnership with UScellular, has launched the unlocked version of DuraSport 5G, a rugged MIL-STD-810H 5G Android 13 device that is engineered to withstand drops, dirt, water immersion, and the elements.

Its rugged design and ability to be washed and sanitized to eliminate grit and grime from day-to-day use is a standout feature for those using it in tougher conditions.

Tested to withstand drops up to 5 feet on concrete, the DuraSport is MIL-STD-810H- and IP6X-rated to offer protection from drops, shock, extreme temperatures, dust, and water submersion up to 6.5 feet.

It has a 6.1-inch scratch- and shatter-resistant touchscreen display designed to work when wet or while wearing gloves. The device has a fingerprint sensor or facial recognition activation feature.

A programmable key on the side of DuraSport 5G allows customization to fit users’ needs, whether it’s instant access to a frequently used app, one-touch connection to Google Assistant, or hundreds of contacts through PTT (Push-To-Talk)4.

Weighing in at 6.5 ounces, the DuraSport 5G doesn't add much to what crew members are already hauling around on a jobsite.

From a sound perspective, DuraSport provides clear sound with dual noise-cancelling microphones and HD Voice including aptX Audio to deliver high-definition audio over Bluetooth.

To avoid distractions while on the job, covert mode disables audible notifications, alerts, and light emissions, but keeps applications running normally in the background.

Kyocera says users also benefit from the dual rear cameras (48MP standard + 16MP ultra-wide angle) featuring night mode for crisper images in dynamic lighting conditions, ultra-wide angle to capture landscape views, and underwater recording to capture all the action. A multi-camera mode enables two cameras, front, or rear, to capture video or photos simultaneously.

The company's patented Action Overlay adds elapsed time, distance, speed, G-force, altitude, date/time, and map of the route traveled to photos and videos.

Also, the Video Bites feature helps even the most novice videographers put together short action videos quickly and easily.

Indoor and outdoor performance has been optimized with Enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity for up to 10 devices. This provides greater security and interoperability for seamless roaming between Wi-Fi access points. It also offers 802.11mc for precise indoor location positioning.

Additionally, L1+L5 dual-band GPS improves accuracy in urban canyons, major metropolitan areas, or even remote areas.

Designed for all-day use, the device features a 4500mAh lithium polymer battery and has multiple charging options, including Qi wireless charging and USB-C with Quick Charge 4.0 compatibility. Battery care mode can be utilized to help extend the overall usable life of the phone’s battery by optimizing the charge cycles and minimizing degradation.

Additional features include 5G speeds, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G NR with an octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a single 4FF Nano SIM + microSDXC slot.

The DuraSport 5G comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, which covers most water and screen damage as well as the battery It is now available from UScellular for $579.