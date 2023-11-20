Next-Generation Technology from HD Hyundai Wins Three 2024 CES Innovation Awards

X-Agent
Machine assistance for construction equipment is nothing new. X-Agent is a system that provides optimized machine operation guidance to the operator based on AI cognition and judgment of the work environment and work plan. It also allows the operator to remotely control machines at sites that are hazardous, lack communications networks, or have other spatial or temporal restrictions.
HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai has again been recognized for its next-generation technological advancements with three 2024 CES Innovation Awards after the company received multiple honors in 2023. 

The CES Innovation Awards are announced each year ahead of CES, the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics trade show held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution, which markets construction equipment under the Develon and Hyundai Construction Equipment brands, won in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility and Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps categories.

Within the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category, HD Hyundai XiteSolution was recognized for its Smart Collision Mitigation (SCM) with sensor fusion. It is an active safety system that detects objects around the excavator through sensor fusion of camera and radar.

Machines such as excavators are equipped with four or more cameras to provide a 360-degree view. Using AI technology, the system can selectively detect specific objects.

In addition, three wide-angle radar sensors with 180-degree horizontal FOV are used to minimize blind spots and accurately measure the distance of detected objects. When an object is detected within the warning/danger zone, visual/audible warnings are activated, and the excavator reduces the swing and driving speed and then stops them to prevent accidents.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution says it is the first construction manufacturer to use sensor fusion technology to supplement a machine’s cameras and radars. Adding the fusion technology elevates accuracy in the system's ability to detect obstacles and distance from equipment compared to machines with a single sensor, the company says.

The second construction-related award went to X-Agent, an AI-based machine-assistance solution for excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, and other construction equipment.

According to HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the X-Agent technology self-recognizes and judges equipment information, site environment, and work plan using AI and provides optimized machine operation guidance to the operator. 

Remote control is also an option with X-Agent for tasks at job sites that are restricted to limited time and space constraints. The concept is a step toward remote or autonomous solutions on jobsites.

The technology was initially presented under the designation of Concept X in 2019 before being unveiled to attendees at 2020 ConExpo with a static display of Doosan concept machines.

“It is an honor to be recognized in the CES Innovation Awards with other world-class technology companies as we work to prove our commitment to developing future solutions for land and sea,” HD Hyundai officials said in a statement released to media. “We will continue to do our best to develop unrivaled technologies that secure our position as a changemaker in the industry.”

The third award won by HD Hyundai for CES 2024 went to Avikus, a company that specializes in autonomous ship navigation. It was the second consecutive CES Innovation Award for an updated version of the company’s autonomous navigation solution for recreational boats called NeuBoat Navi.

HD Hyundai is exhibiting at CES 2024, Jan. 9-12, in booth number 4517 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. 

In addition, Kisun Chung, HD Hyundai vice chairman and CEO, is a keynote speaker on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Venetian hotel in the Palazzo Ballroom on Level 5.

Chung is expected to showcase how comprehensive innovation in building smart infrastructure will shape a more sustainable future.

