Trimble Intros MPS566 Modular GNSS Heading Receiver for Marine Construction and Pile Driving

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 21, 2023
trimble mps566 reciever
Trimble

Trimble’s new MPS566 Modular GNSS heading receiver is designed to deliver accurate positions and orientation for precision heading work in marine construction and pile driving operations.

The compact and ruggedized receiver comes equipped with built-in dual GNSS antenna ports and constellation-agnostic Trimble ProPoint. Trimble says the MPS566 consumes low power and has minimal cabling, a benefit when installation space is limited.

Real-time GNSS correction options, including Trimble CenterPoint RTX, enable the MPS566 to deliver measurements down the centimeter level. The integrated 4G/LTE cellar modem makes it easier to use base-station-free IBSS/VRS on site and communicate with the receiver via the internet. The receiver can also be used as an internet gateway for file transfer—including construction design files—and remote support, Trimble says, saving time and money.

When paired with Trimble Marine Construction software, the receiver helps operators achieve accurate, efficient dredging using a long reach excavator, cutter suction dredge, wire crane or trailing suction hopper dredger. The all-in-one unit provides positioning, heading, and pitch and roll for marine construction projects, including dredging, block and structure placement, barge monitoring, beach replenishment and before and after-construction surveying.

“The new MPS566 receiver is all about accuracy and rugged simplicity, making it easier to work in difficult environments—such as busy port facilities— when below the waterline precision is extremely important,” said Kevin Garcia, general manager of civil specialty solutions for Trimble. “This receiver is designed to be powerful, precise, rugged and easy to use. Even on remote solar installations, it can be configured so equipment operators can focus on the task at hand.”

The MPS566, when used with the Trimble Groundworks Machine Control System, can also provide precise locations for more accurate drilling and piling, even when GNSS multipath interference is present, according to Trimble. This is beneficial for meeting the accuracy and positioning requirements for renewable energy construction projects, including solar farms.

The Trimble MPS566 is expected to be available worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2023 through SITECH and Trimble Authorized Marine distributor channels.

