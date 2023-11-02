RodRadar, Civ Robotics Named Winners in Construction's Biggest Startup Competition

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 2, 2023
RodRadar utility detecting excavator bucket
RodRadar's LDR Excavate bucket equipped with ground penetrating radar is one of eight finalists for the 2023 Construction Startup Competition.
RodRadar

Construction’s biggest startup competition has named its 2023 winners. They include two companies whose products have been featured on equipmentworld.com: RodRadar and Civ Robotics.

Now in its seventh year, the Construction Startup Competition searches for “the ‘Builders of the Future’ who are creating a more sustainable, efficient, on time, and innovative construction industry today.” The competition is led by Cemex Ventures and its partners from Black & Veatch, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group’s Leonard, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble, and Zacua Ventures.

Each of the eight winners falls under the competition’s four market-driven verticals. The finalists will go on to compete for the gold, silver and bronze medals and – for the first time in the competition’s history – cash prizes at Pitch Day 2023, held at Trimble’s Dimensions User Conference on November 7 in Las Vegas.

Green Construction Winners (Sustainable)

Firstplanit (United Kingdom) – Designed to incorporate sustainability into every building production decision, Firstplanit provides architects, engineers, developers, and manufacturers with insights on the environmental, social, health, and monetary benefits of building materials and products through a data-driven, user-friendly digital platform.

Vizcab (France) – Vizcab is a software-as-a-service platform designed to measure and manage construction projects’ embodied carbon emissions in Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for any building project, at any design stage.

Enhanced Productivity Winners (Efficient)

Frontline (Singapore) – Frontline is a construction planning simulation and optimization platform. Using Frontline’s proprietary optimization algorithms, contractors and operators can quickly identify best-in-class construction plans with optimal activity sequencing and resource allocation to save time and money while improving efficiency.

FYLD (United Kingdom) – FYLD is an AI-driven work execution platform that automatically transforms video and audio footage into real-time workflows, video risk assessments and analytics dashboards. After using the platform to record work and safety related activities, FYLD’s AI analyzes the content in real time to enable remote managers to make better operating decisions about where to focus their attention to deliver better performance, improve site safety and manage contractors.

RodRadar (Israel) – RodRadar’s Live Dig Radar (LDR) automatically detects underground utility infrastructure in real time. Its LDR Excavate bucket is equipped with ground penetrating radar that detects and alerts the excavator operator of all types of pipes and utilities, including gas, power, communications, fiber-optics, water, oil and chemicals - in different soils and types of substrates. The company was also named to John Deere’s 2023 Startup Collaborator program.

[Watch: A Closer Look at World’s First Excavator Bucket to Detect Buried Utilities]

Construction Supply Chain Winner (On Time)

Construex (Ecuador) –  Construex helps real estate developers quickly find suppliers. The platform digitizes construction suppliers across Latin America, offering software tools to help suppliers manage their digital presence, find and manage clients, and grow their businesses with data.

Future of Construction Winners (Innovative)

Civ Robotics (United States) – Civ Robotics is the maker of the autonomous surveying robot CivDot. The robot marks coordinates on the ground with paint that a worker following behind marks with a stake. It also records ground elevation for how much dirt to add or remove. This process up layouts for solar farm and road projects that require thousands of coordinates a day, the company says. Trimble Ventures, Trimble’s corporate venture capital fund, is an investor in the company.

[Watch: This CivDot Robot Can Do Site Layout Autonomously]

sensmore (Germany) – sensmore is an AI Automation 2.0 software company that leverages novel radar technology and artificial intelligence to solve automation challenges for heavy machinery. The plug-and-play, vehicle-agnostic software is deployable across mining, quarries, and similar sectors. It enhances safety and provides production insights to increase productivity, cut costs, and lower emissions.

Since its kickoff in 2017, the competition has received almost 3,000 applications from over 80 countries. Participating startups have gone on to create notable change in a traditionally slow-to-evolve construction industry, Cemex Ventures says.

Related Stories
Leica MC1 3D machine control system in a next-gen Cat excavator
Technology
Cat Adds Leica's 3D Machine Control Option on Next-Gen Excavators
S500 tablet
Technology
Werock Adds Android 12 OS Option to Two Construction Tablets
Teleo remote operation command center
Technology
Fla. Contractor First to Deploy Teleo-Equipped Autonomous Construction Equipment
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Partner Insights
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Top Stories
Case TL100 compact utility loader dumping dirt
Compact Utility Loaders
Stand-On Mini Loaders: Doing So Much More Than Loading
A rundown of the latest in compact utility loaders with buying tips from Bobcat, Case, Dixie Chopper, Kubota, Toro and Vermeer.
eS1000 Electric Swing Loader
Construction Equipment
Mecalac Goes Electric with New eS1000 Swing Loader
Gravely Axis 100 with load of stones in bucket
Construction Equipment
Gravely Unveils Gas-Powered, Stand-On Mini Skid Steers for Small Contractors
GMC Sierra Grande Concept traveling field road mountain background
Pickups
"Ultimate Adventure Rig" – AEV’s GMC Sierra Grande Concept Revealed
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All