Topcon Offering Free Service for California Emergency Response

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Feb 8, 2023
Topcon Topnet Live map pinpointing California disaster areas
Topnet Live offers all constellation correction services that any commercial GNSS receiver – regardless of brand – can utilize to gain corrected position, Topcon says.
Topcon

Topcon Positioning Systems is offering free 90-day subscriptions to its Topnet Live GNSS correction services network for those working disaster response in California, where a series of atmospheric rivers caused widespread flooding and mudslides throughout the state.

“During major disaster response and recovery, local utilities and municipalities, local FEMA and Army Corps of Engineers, essential emergency services such as utility and construction companies have to go out and find out what's broken, what’s been wiped out, and they need the ability to utilize positioning technology,” says Jason Killpack, director, business development, emerging business, Topcon Positioning Systems. “The challenge for a lot of these companies, services and agencies that come into disaster areas is they don't have any of the local maps to know where the benchmarks are. If they find a benchmark or control point, they don't know what the local coordinate values are. Topnet Live offers all constellation correction services that any commercial GNSS receiver – regardless of brand – can utilize to gain corrected position. It doesn’t have to be a Topcon receiver.”

{Related Content: Topcon’s MC-Mobile: Intuitive Software at Affordable Cost}

Correction services provide precise positioning accuracy for GNSS receivers, which need to compensate for inaccuracies caused by satellite constellations, receiver hardware and atmospheric conditions. These inaccuracies can be calculated by a network of fixed reference stations that constantly receive GNSS data. This correction information is then broadcast to GNSS receivers as a service.

The emergency Topnet Live subscriptions will be active for 90 days at a time and will support any brand of dual-frequency GNSS equipment that can use Topcon’s standard NTRIP correction message (RTCM 3.x). Topcon and its distributors will manage these subscriptions as a service for essential agencies to aid in the assessment of damages and start the rebuilding process.

To activate the service through a participating Topcon distributor in California, contact: topconpositioning.com/insights/emergency-california-topnet-live-subscription-information.

 

Related Stories
Topcon 2D-MC 2D grade control system for compact track loaders on Level Best box blade attachment
Technology
Topcon Debuts 2D Grade Control for Compact Track Loaders
Boston Dynamics humanoid robot Atlas tosses a tool bag to a worker on a scaffold
Technology
Video: Watch "Atlas" the Humanoid Fetch Tools for Worker on Scaffold
Deere 317G CTL with Level Best Grader Blade and GPS
Technology
Deere Announces 2023 Startup Collaborators
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
concept electric Ram 1500 Revolution pickup truck top view glass roof
Pickups
Electric Ram 1500 Revolution Pickup Slated for 2024
Slated for 2024, the battery-electric pickup features third-row jump seats, work space and what Ram calls a "strikingly brutiful" exterior.
John Deere 460 P-Tier ADT being filled
Off-Road Trucks
John Deere Rolls Out 2 New Articulated Dump Trucks for P-Tier Line
1918 Russell steam tractor running belt to drive old-time rock crushing demonstration
Collectors Corner
Firing Up "The Boss" – 1918 Russell Steam Tractor Wows the Crowds (Video)
Ford F-150 Lightning charging at Electrify America station
Pickups
Slow Beats Fast – Charging the Ford F-150 Lightning (Review)
Why You Should Flat-Proof Your Tires with TyrFil
Sponsor Content
Why You Should Flat-Proof Your Tires with TyrFil
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All