John Deere has announced the eight companies it will be working with in 2023 for its Startup Collaborator program.

Now in its fifth year, Deere says the program helps enhance precision technology in its agriculture and construction equipment.

"This year's group shows the importance of connecting with the startup community across a broad range of applications and technologies," said Julian Sanchez, director of emerging technology at John Deere. These connections help John Deere better understand opportunities to advance precision technology in agriculture and construction."

Here are the 2023 Startup Collaborator companies:

Albedo is a developer of low-flying satellites that collect visible and thermal imagery at ultra-high resolution.

ANELLO Photonics is disrupting the navigation industry with their Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope, a low-noise and low-drift optical gyroscope smart sensor for autonomous applications.

GrAI Matter Labs creates life-ready AI – artificial intelligence that feels alive, delivering brain-inspired chips that behave like humans do and makes devices assisting humans act, and react, in real time.

Impossible Sensing is an aerospace company developing and applying space technology to the ag industry to help the world become carbon neutral.

IntelliCulture provides farm equipment management software that helps drive sustainable farming practices through actionable insights, efficiency improvements and risk mitigation.

Precision AI is building the world's first artificial intelligence-powered agricultural drones for plant-level herbicide applications at broad-acre scale.

RodRadar’s Live Dig Radar technology provides real-time, on-site, automatic alerts to prevent damage to underground utility infrastructure during excavation.

Vega certifies agribusiness sustainability through food-chain tracing, risk analysis and monitoring of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

"The Startup Collaborator is an exciting way for big ideas to grow into something larger," said Michele Kaiser, business development manager for the John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group. "As John Deere continues searching for new and interesting ideas, we can add value to our customers – even if we're not sure exactly how that might look.”

Deere has invested in or acquired some alumni of the program, including Bear Flag Robotics and Hello Tractor.