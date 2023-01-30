California Gets Emergency Federal Funding to Repair Flood Damage

landslide damaged section of Highway 1 Big Sur California being repaired
Repairs continue on Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast where severe weather led to landslides, closing roads throughout California.
Caltrans District 5

The California Department of Transportation and federal agencies in California have received $29.4 million in federal quick-release emergency funding to deal with devastating road and bridge damage from severe weather in December and January.

The state was pummeled by a series of atmospheric rivers that dropped heavy rain and snow and led to flooding and mudslides throughout much of the state.

In response, the Federal Highway Administration has issued $10.2 million to Caltrans to repair federal-aid highways. Another $19.2 million will go to the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Bureau of Reclamation to repair federal lands.

The FHWA says the money is a “down payment” on repair work needed in the state.

“These extreme storms have disrupted millions of lives and livelihoods, with serious damage to key infrastructure that Californians count on,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The emergency funding we are announcing today will help California remove debris, rebuild roads, restore vital transportation corridors and strengthen its resilience in the face of future extreme weather events.”

California officials estimate that as many as 40 of the 58 counties in the state were affected by the storms, which brought the flooding of rivers and roadways, hundreds of mudslides, and forced evacuations. Significant damage occurred in several areas, including in Merced, Monterey, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties.

Caltrans has assessed initial damage at 87 locations in 37 counties as of January 24 and assessments are ongoing.

More information about FHWA’s Emergency Relief program can be found online at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/programadmin/erelief.cfm

 

 

