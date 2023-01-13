CM Labs to Introduce 4 New Simulator Training Packs at ConExpo 2023

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 13, 2023
CM Labs excavator training pack with grapple attachment
CM Labs Simulation

CM Labs Simulations, located in the ConExpo 2023 North Hall Booth N11563, will unveil its new Grapple Tool, 360-degree Tiltrotator, Digger Derrick and Telehandler simulator training packs at the show, held March 14-18 in Las Vegas.

The training packs are designed to be used with CM Labs’ fully immersive Vortex Advantage simulator, entry-level motion-enabled Vortex Edge Max or desktop Vortex Edge Plus to address workforce and productivity issues in the construction, infrastructure and utility markets.

(You can see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 in our show preview page by clicking here.)

“Now, more than ever before, CM Labs’ customers need the best possible operator learning outcomes – quickly and safely,” said Lisa Barbieri, VP of marketing and product management. “Our physics-based Smart Training technology and advanced reporting insights from our Instructor Operation Station (IOS) will future-proof training programs and recruitment needs.”

With proprietary and patented algorithms, Smart Training Technology is embedded in the simulator to provide training based on real data and real machines to deliver operator skills that are transferrable to real equipment, the company says.

Here are the details on the new product launches:

The Grapple Tool and 360-degree Tiltrotator are new additions to the Excavator Training Pack.

The Grapple simulation helps users learn the basic control functions of this attachment, including how to sort and manipulate a wide range of materials.

The Tiltrotator Simulator function, which uses 360-degree rotation and side-to-side swivel with other excavator attachments, teaches precision grading techniques with the bucket. “This is great training support for roadbuilding and utility contractors,” said Alan Limoges, CM Labs’ construction product manager.

Various auger-drilling scenarios are highlighted in the new Digger Derrick Training Pack. Exercises include control familiarization, auger control, pole control and setting, as well as training support for the Electrical Industry Certifications Association (EICA) certification process.

Also making its debut is a Telehandler Training Pack, featuring a fixed, telescopic boom with forks and bucket attachments. Exercises offer various steering modes and load-handling activities.

CM Labs’ full suite of earthmoving and lifting equipment simulation training products will be featured in ‘simulation pods’, managed by the IOS in the booth. The IOS enables trainers to monitor, assess and engage trainees from a single workstation.

New updates to the system allow remote instructor monitoring, live multi-user curriculum management, as well as new back-end reporting features. CM Labs’ says the IOS supports trainers with objective insights on key metrics related to safety violations, fuel efficiency, cycle times, and managing excessive wear and tear on equipment.

CM Labs Simulations Telehandler training packA look at the CM Labs telehandler training pack.CM Labs Simulations

Related Stories
Cat Simulator backhoe loader system for operator training
Driver/operator coaching/training
Cat Releases Virtual Reality Backhoe Trainer Simulator
Excavator loading a dump truck with dirt
Driver/operator coaching/training
Georgia Approves Heavy Equipment Operator Coursework for High School Students
Buildwitt Training App Interface on a tablet
Driver/operator coaching/training
BuildWitt Training Aims to Solve Construction’s Workforce Problem
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Genie GTH-1256 telehandler with forks attachment
Telehandlers
Genie Rolls Out New High-Capacity GTH-1256 Telehandler
The GTH-1256 has a lift capacity of 12,000 pounds and a max height of 56 feet.
Ford F-150 Lightning with trailer hauling Kubota tractor in Lowe's parking lot
Pickups
Test Drive: Range Anxiety in a Ford F-150 Lightning
yellow 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition in snow
Pickups
Cranking Up the Bling – 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition
GPS tracking device used as decoy on stolen Bobcat T66 skid steer
Equipment
Contractor Tracks Down Stolen Skid Steer, Uncovers Theft Ring
Dressta TD-15M andTD-25 pushing dirt
Dozers
Dressta Rolls Out New TD-15M, TD-25M Crawler Dozers
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All