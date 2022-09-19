To help make mountains of fleet paperwork and endless spreadsheets a thing of the past, Ford Pro announced a suite of fleet management solutions last week designed to help small-business owners move into the digital age.

Ford Pro Fleet Management Software, the suite’s flagship product, is the latest tool added to the Ford Pro Intelligence suite of fleet management solutions, expanding on the one-stop shop of vehicles, software, charging, service and financing.

The affordable, always-on flagship software program – available on a subscription basis for $5 and up per month per vehicle – gives office administrators, business owners and fleet managers a new tool to that tracks important metrics on every vehicle in their fleets. Built on software from provider Fleetio, the cloud-based, easy-to-manage system fully digitizes cost-related data and puts total cost of ownership at their fingertips.

“Small and medium businesses told us they need a suite of tools ranging from driver and vehicle tracking to title and registration to vehicle health and maintenance monitoring but simplified – all on one platform, so that’s why we developed Ford Pro fleet management solutions,” said Dave Prusinski, Ford Pro global chief revenue officer. “Total cost of ownership is the most crucial piece of fleet-related data to business owners, and Ford Pro has invested significantly to scale software products typically reserved for large fleets, making them accessible to small and medium-sized businesses, completely flexible for their needs and budgets.”

The three primary fleet management products in the suite include:

Ford Pro Fleet Management Software

Provides a flexible tracking system designed to monitor fuel usage costs and work with virtually any payment method a business might use

Tracks important data on vehicles of any make, both Ford and non-Ford, as well as gas and electric models

Optimizes vehicle cycle management

Enables drivers to automate maintenance and repair tracking at more than 55,000 in-network repair facilities across the United States

Is optimized for fleets of up to 150 vehicles

Ford Pro Title and Registration

Helps business owners save time on registration and licensing management

Provides a single point of contact to renew vehicle registrations

Helps business owners manage vehicle title-related concerns such as transfer from state-to-state

Ford Pro Driver Risk Management

Helps owners track crucial information on their fleet drivers

Reports include comprehensive Motor Vehicle Record checks and monitoring, license expiration dates and violation point customization

The web-based system is available to individual drivers in a mobile app format, enabling them to input data while on the job. The program integrates with Ford Pro vehicle software such as Ford Pro Telematics to give business owners an even broader view of important fleet vehicle information. Telematics is designed to help optimize fleet efficiency by tracking crucial information such as driver habits, real-time vehicle location and downtime.

Available add-ons to the base Ford Pro Fleet Management Software product include an equipment tracker, which helps keep tabs on costs associated with equipment such as lawn mowers, trailers and other power equipment, and a Garage Management System, which helps owners manage parts and inventory.

Ford Pro, the global business and brand within Ford Motor Company, offers a one-stop shop of vehicles, software, charging, services and financing for commercial customers to accelerate productivity.

For more information or to see a demo of Ford Pro Fleet Management Software, please visit FordPro.com.