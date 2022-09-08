Contractors can take a more proactive approach to safety with Leica’s new ConX Safety Awareness Module.

The system merges incident data from Leica’s iCON PA10, iCON PA80 and iCON CAS solutions, which warn field personnel of potential machine-to-people, machine-to-machine and machine-to-object collisions, into the cloud-based ConX platform.

By analyzing incident data from the reports and a built-in dashboard, safety managers can enhance their awareness of high-risk areas, speed up hazard response times and assess the operation over time to improve on-site safety for workers and other assets, Leica says.

“Our ConX cloud platform leverages machine and site-specific data and has become an integrated site management solution for many contractors,” says Kris Maas, director product management at Leica Geosystems. “For a comprehensive approach to operations, it is essential to include people and safety functions. With the new safety awareness module in ConX, contractors can improve communication, interaction and safety for all workers operating with and around equipment on a jobsite.”

Site managers can send real-time alerts to specific machine operators in case of potential incidents, such as blasting, demolition or severe weather. In an emergency, SOS alerts can be sent to all machines on site at the click of a button. System-generated alerts and user responses are saved for traceability and communication clarity.

“Construction sites hold numerous safety hazards, which is why we strive to increase safety on-site. With the new Leica ConX safety awareness module, Leica Geosystems has closed the gap between existing solutions and a cloud platform that allows our customers to make more data-driven decisions,” says Neil Williams, UK business director, heavy construction at Hexagon’s Geosystems division. “The new safety awareness module in ConX provides crucial insights that enable acute focus on safety-optimized environments.”

Safety awareness data in ConX can also be used in safety systems from other providers via an API.

The Leica ConX Safety Awareness Module is an add-on to Leica ConX and the Leica iCON PA10, iCON PA80 and CAS solutions and requires one additional license.