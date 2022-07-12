MEWP and telehandler manufacturer JLG has updated its augmented reality app with a new interface and experience, new content, cloud-based and offline use, expanded machine inspections functionality and a new “Fleet” feature. More than 60 equipment models can be viewed in 3D on the digital tool.

The expanded inspection assistance feature now includes annual machine inspections, daily machine inspections and pre-delivery inspections.

The new “Fleet” feature enables customers to add and store multiple assets for easy machine data tracking by serial number/asset ID, regardless of connectivity.

“This new, expanded version of the JLG AR app not only has a more modern look and feel, but it also operates more effectively and efficiently,” says Ara Eckel, director of product management for connected solutions, JLG. “Using the JLG AR app, users can get on-demand, digital access to information specific to a machine without ever leaving the job site.”

The upgraded app is now live in the Apple App Store and will soon be available for download in the Google Play Store. Current app users can update to the new version from the same download.

B2W Estimate API Increases Estimating Speed and Accuracy

Heavy construction management software provider B2W has announced a new API to automate data transfer to streamline estimating and data collection.

The new B2W Estimate API offers two features:

1) Automates connectivity between B2W Estimate - the company's flagship estimating application - and data sources used to generate estimates.

2) Enables a new Production Rate Actuals capability, allowing estimators to view production rates for the projects selected and calculate historical averages.

“The B2W Estimate API allows our users to create automated connections between the B2W Estimate database and other systems like accounting, bid collection and contact management applications,” explains Pat Reitz, product manager for B2W Estimate. “This eliminates the need to enter the same data in multiple places and ensures that all systems are always up to date with each other.”

B2W Software's ONE Platform enables contractors to connect the office, field and shop through a single operational database and provides specialized applications for managing estimating, resource scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, e-forms and business insight workflows.

HaulHub Patents Offline e-Ticketing Feature

HaulHub, a provider of digital tools to manage the construction material supply chain, has received a patent for a digital chain of custody system that can upload and download information without reliance on internet connectivity.

The system aligns with Federal Highway Administration’s guidelines for using e-Tickets as source records for payment on Federally funded projects. The new patent will ensure that the inspector can accept, reject, and record quality information or other load details in areas that lack reliable cell phone coverage.

"Even job sites with 5G phone service still lose internet access from time to time,'' said Joe Spinelli, HaulHub’s CEO and founder.

“A paper ticket works because it physically rides with the material. e-Ticketing is an exciting technological development however we cannot consider this a success if DOT staff are forced to leave the job site to download an e-Ticket when a load of construction materials is right in front of them. e-Ticketing solutions without this technology will struggle to gain widespread adoption because leaving the job site is counterproductive to the field inspection staff’s duties.”