Propeller Aero Large-Site Surveying Software Now Works with Trinity F90+ Drones

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 24, 2022
Quantum-Systems Trinity F90+ drone with Propeller Aero software
Quantum-Systems

Earthworks and civil construction contractors have a new tool for drone and drone data processing software for large topographical surveys. Propeller Aero’s site surveying and 3D mapping software is now compatible with Quantum-Systems’ Trinity F90+ drone.

The companies say the pairing of Propeller’s Post-Processed Kinematic 3D mapping solution with the Trinity F90+ large-scale mapping drone will streamline data collection on large jobsites. A traditionally weeks-long data collection process will be whittled down to a few hours with the use of the technology, allowing contractors to improve survey accuracy, increase efficiency and quickly share digital models among teams.

To use the products together, surveyors place Propeller’s AeroPoints smart ground-control points around the worksite and fly the Trinity F90+ drone above to collect survey data. That data is then uploaded to Propeller’s cloud-based platform where it is processed and available to use within 24 hours.

The Trinity F90+ is an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft with a flight time of 90 minutes – a significant boost from the industry standard of one hour.  

Other key features of the Trinity F90+ drone include:

  • Fixed-wing design
  • PPK-capable with Quantum-Systems’ iBase ground reference station
  • Multiple payload options, including LIDAR sensors
  • Powerful motors for more reserves in all weather conditions
  • Live air traffic, including QBase 3D Mission Planning

“Today’s contractors and surveyors are eager to adopt new technologies that modernize workflows and allow them to analyze more aspects of their worksite than ever before. The clients we work with are doing cutting-edge work in the construction, earthworks and mining space and are already using drone technology to accelerate project timelines, reduce costly rework and create safer environments for their employees,” says Richie Hadfield, head of product, Propeller Aero. “Our new partnership with Quantum-Systems gives our customers in Europe and around the world even more ways to achieve this increased efficiency and accuracy with the highly advanced F90+ drone.”

“The drone industry has progressed a lot over the last couple of years, along with customer expectations. It is no longer reasonable to have customers figure out a complete solution for their needs,” says Florian Seibel, CEO, Quantum-Systems GmbH. “As a technology company, we listen to our customers and understand their needs and how best to address them. With the full Trimble Stratus solution completed with Trinity F90+, customers can proactively finish their projects from end to end.”

Clients can purchase the complete solution of Trimble Stratus and Quantum-Systems Trinity F90+ through Propeller’s channel partnership with Trimble and participating SITECH distributors.

