Got dirt? Construction materials suppliers across the U.S. – including quarries, recycling facilities, landscape suppliers, asphalt and cement plants, and sand and gravel locations – can now use Soil Connect’s QuickStart program to sell materials directly to construction professionals through a digital storefront.

As part of the program, Soil Connect builds a company profile for local businesses to “claim” and take ownership of. Material suppliers can then adjust the types and quantities of material that the business wants to market as part of their digital storefront on the marketplace.

“As longtime construction professionals, we founded Soil Connect to address many of the frustrations we had experienced in trading and transporting soil, aggregates and other construction materials – and our reputation has preceded us in markets across the country as our colleagues have proactively joined and started transacting on our platform,” says Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect. “However, as we’ve scaled, we’ve recognized that there is an untapped opportunity to create value for local materials suppliers as well.”

The QuickStart program supports Soil Connect’s broader market expansion plans by more quickly driving listings of available materials for construction professionals at the local level, while providing suppliers access to a self-serve suite of tools to market and sell their product.

Jonathan Alvarado, chief growth officer of Soil Connect, added, “These sellers reflect the industry in that many still operate on analog systems and for the most part do not have the capability or budget to develop and manage an online store. In claiming their digital Soil Connect storefronts, suppliers gain immediate, hassle-free access to our rapidly growing community of construction professionals and a more efficient way to move product, while providing added supply liquidity to our platform to drive increased transaction volume.”

The QuickStart program will initially launch in Indianapolis on July 27 before rolling out to markets across the U.S.

Along with the new product announcement, the New York-based startup also announced additional funding led by new investors Stellifi VC and GS Futures.