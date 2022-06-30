Run Equipment, Your Own Company on New “Construction Simulator” Video Game

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 30, 2022
scene from Construction Simulator video game with Doosan excavator emptying dirt
A scene from the upcoming new version of the "Construction Simulator" video game.
astragon

A new video game that lets you run your own construction company, including 70 different machines, is coming this fall.

The latest version of the “Construction Simulator” series will be available September 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will also be available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. (To see the game in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The game developed by weltenbauer can be played solo or with up to four players. There are up to 90 tasks that can be chosen on one of two open "worlds," either U.S. or Europe.

The game’s presenter, astragon Entertainment, says the new version has the series’ most extensive fleet ever, with up to 25 brands represented. Equipment includes excavators, dump trucks, cement trucks, dozers, asphalt pavers and rollers, and mobile and high-rise cranes.

scene from Construction Simulator video game with Bomag milling machine dumping millings into truck bedPlayers control equipment for various construction tasks.astragonYou can run equipment from such manufacturers as Bell, Bobcat, Bomag, Case, Caterpillar, Kenworth, Liebherr, Mack Trucks, Palfinger, Wirtgen, Doosan, Scania and Wacker Neuson. You can also choose your workwear from well-known brands.

Along with its largest fleet, the new game features an improved vehicle and earthmoving system, day and night cycles, and “completely revamped, modern graphics,” says astragon.

PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller delivers physical effects to the player when controlling the equipment, says astragon Senior Marketing Manager Gennaro Grippo on the PlayStation blog.

“Pay attention to bumps and curbs on your way to the next construction site as you will experience every unevenness on the ground through your fingers, reminding you of driving carefully and always treating your machines with respect,” Grippo writes.

“If you loan construction machines for your jobs, you may find yourself speeding up to avoid spending too much money on rental fees. But by driving too fast into bends, you’ll drift, and you will realize how you are slowly losing control over your vehicle because the controller’s triggers become sluggish.”

scene from Construction Simulator video game from inside the cab of equipment pushing dirt with bucketThe game enables players to operate equipment.astragonPlayers start a project from scratch, as well as meet with clients who provide different challenges. Tasks include renovating a harbor area to attract more tourists or helping a struggling inner city recover.

Players can “work their way up from a small building contractor to the largest construction giant,” astragon says.

The game is available for pre-order at shop.construction-simulator.com.

Check out this video sample of the game from PlayStation:


Related Stories
Operator calibrates a machine control system
Technology
Unicontrol Offers Cost-Effective Machine Control for Earthmoving Equipment
Soil Connect App for buying and selling dirt and aggregate
Technology
Buy and Sell Construction Materials Directly by App with Soil Connect
Quantum-Systems Trinity F90+ drone with Propeller Aero software
Technology
Propeller Aero Large-Site Surveying Software Now Works with Trinity F90+ Drones
Volvo prototype HX04 hydrogen-powered articulated hauler carries load on dirt road
Technology
Volvo Tests World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Articulated Dump Truck
Top Stories
Sany Group sport model electric truck
Pickups
An Electric Pickup Truck from Sany? Leaked Images Show Concepts
Images of futuristic-looking models from the construction equipment manufacturer have leaked from China’s patent office.
Ford Raptor R performance
Pickups
New V8 Ford Raptor R Kicks Up Rooster Tail in Surprise Appearance
yellow restored 1943 Ingersoll-Rand-air-compressor parked by house
Collectors Corner
Restoring Grandfather’s WWII Era Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor
Light Blue 2022 Ford Maverick towing ATV on trailer on dirt road
Pickups
The Mighty Ford Maverick: A Compact Workhorse That's Fun to Drive
Volvo L350H wheel loader hauling chunks of concrete
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Upgrades its Largest Wheel Loader, the L350H
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All