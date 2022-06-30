A scene from the upcoming new version of the "Construction Simulator" video game.

A new video game that lets you run your own construction company, including 70 different machines, is coming this fall.

The latest version of the “Construction Simulator” series will be available September 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will also be available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. (To see the game in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The game developed by weltenbauer can be played solo or with up to four players. There are up to 90 tasks that can be chosen on one of two open "worlds," either U.S. or Europe.

The game’s presenter, astragon Entertainment, says the new version has the series’ most extensive fleet ever, with up to 25 brands represented. Equipment includes excavators, dump trucks, cement trucks, dozers, asphalt pavers and rollers, and mobile and high-rise cranes.

astragon You can run equipment from such manufacturers as Bell, Bobcat, Bomag, Case, Caterpillar, Kenworth, Liebherr, Mack Trucks, Palfinger, Wirtgen, Doosan, Scania and Wacker Neuson. You can also choose your workwear from well-known brands.

Along with its largest fleet, the new game features an improved vehicle and earthmoving system, day and night cycles, and “completely revamped, modern graphics,” says astragon.

PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller delivers physical effects to the player when controlling the equipment, says astragon Senior Marketing Manager Gennaro Grippo on the PlayStation blog.

“Pay attention to bumps and curbs on your way to the next construction site as you will experience every unevenness on the ground through your fingers, reminding you of driving carefully and always treating your machines with respect,” Grippo writes.

“If you loan construction machines for your jobs, you may find yourself speeding up to avoid spending too much money on rental fees. But by driving too fast into bends, you’ll drift, and you will realize how you are slowly losing control over your vehicle because the controller’s triggers become sluggish.”

astragon Players start a project from scratch, as well as meet with clients who provide different challenges. Tasks include renovating a harbor area to attract more tourists or helping a struggling inner city recover.

Players can “work their way up from a small building contractor to the largest construction giant,” astragon says.

The game is available for pre-order at shop.construction-simulator.com.

Check out this video sample of the game from PlayStation: