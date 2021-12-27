A new time tracking feature designed to reduce timesheet errors and make accurate and timely payments to haulers has been added to Soil Connect’s eTickets platform.

When a driver punches in or out the location is automatically geo-tagged to analyze route efficiency. The time tracking feature integrates seamlessly into the eTickets platform to provide users with a complete data set about the haul.

“We are always looking for ways to solve the many age-old day-to-day problems encountered by contractors in the material hauling and dirt moving world,” says Cliff Fetner, Founder and CEO of Soil Connect. “eTickets was designed with the small- to mid-size contractor in mind, and this new feature provides business owners a time tracking solution that can improve driver and subhauler accountability, without being constantly mired in additional administrative duties, invoice disputes, etc. This can make a real impact on a company’s bottom line.”

eTickets is a contactless, e-ticketing platform designed to eliminate the use of paper tickets and allow users to easily capture customer information, type of truck, destination, pictures, eSignatures, type of material, load count and more.

Soil Connect says its goal is to eliminate the human error associated with traditional paper tickets and ultimately help contractors get paid faster.