Skip the Upfront Costs of Grade Control with Trimble’s New Subscriptions

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 3, 2021
Trimble Earthworks control system in a soil compactor's cabin
Access Trimble's machine control and construction surveying solutions more easily and with no large up-front costs.
Trimble

Contractors hesitant to bite at a big price tag now have a more affordable option for machine control and surveying solutions. Trimble’s Earthworks Grade Control Platform and Siteworks software are now available as a subscription service.

The scalable subscription service provides software solutions at a contracted, fixed monthly price with flexible terms of 12, 36 or  60 months, giving customers the ability to modernize their fleets and survey equipment without a large initial capital investment.

"Providing customers around the world access to Trimble field software as a subscription service means contractors no longer have to spend time or resources tracking technology assets, training or troubleshooting users on multiple software versions or worrying about technology upgrades," says Scott Crozier, general manager of civil construction at Trimble. "The rate of change for technology continues to increase. With a subscription service, contractors can rest assured that they will always have the latest and greatest from Trimble."

Contractors dipping their toe in the technology pool or considering switching providers can now test Trimble platforms without a big commitment.

Plans include Trimble WorksManager Software, the cloud-based application that allows users to wirelessly transfer data from the office to the field. This ensures that field teams are always working with the latest 3D constructible models.

Hardware and software upgrades are also included for the full term, and accidental damage protection for hardware is available in some regions. Local technical support, training and customer service packages from SITECH construction technology dealers can be included in the subscription service. 

