You know that feeling when you want to sell a piece of equipment on the Internet, and you have to open a half-dozen tabs and manually toggle back and forth to gather up all the relevant information?

Record360 has designed a mobile-based product that takes all this digital complexity out of assessing and selling used equipment. The product is called SalesPro, and it is designed to meet the needs of construction firms, dealerships, vehicle rental fleets and other commercial equipment owners. With SalesPro you can identify equipment for sale, determine its condition, price it appropriately and respond to interest from potential buyers.

“Selling a piece of used equipment, whether it’s a rental car or truck, a tractor, loader, crane, backhoe or other industrial equipment asset, is a painfully manual process,” says Record360 CEO Abby Chao. “It’s difficult to know with any degree of reliability what’s available and what shape the asset is in,” she explains. “It’s even more tedious and cumbersome to create an effective listing and then market it to the right person at the right time over the proper channels.”

SalesPro solves these problems by enabling sellers to select the best photos or videos of the equipment, attach those to a detailed listing and share listings to leads across multiple channels in less than a minute. Additionally, the software can create a listing using the latest Record360 image, and then text or email that offer to an interested buyer, or with a single tap, populate the listing over popular social media platforms.

Record360Rather than force you to search for information, SalesPro automatically imports the latest inventory data from your ERP. It identifies whether equipment is out on rent, sold, damaged or otherwise unavailable for sale. And it filters for make, model, year, hours, price and other data to match buyer need to available inventory and set proper pricing. Additionally, quotes can be sent directly to customers by email or text.

For rental equipment agencies, the platform also provides additional benefits by bringing together what were formerly siloed operations — rental managers on one side of the house and sales reps on the other — in a collaborative process.