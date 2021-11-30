The new MC-Max combined with Topcon’s MC-X platform enables contractors to better integrate data and grow their positioning and machine control capabilities over time.

Machine data is more useful when it can be pulled together for analysis and viewed across a mixed-fleet worksite, and that’s the thinking behind Topcon’s new MC-Max platform.

Designed to adapt to contractors’ machine control and data integration needs as their fleets and workflows expand, the new Topcon MC-Max increases processing power, speed, accuracy, reliability in GPS/GNSS guided earthmoving and sitework, says the company.

Backed by Sitelink3D, MC-Max can be installed on a full range of dozers and excavators. The MC-Max is based on Topcon’s MC-X platform and offers flexible mounting solutions, as well as optional automatic blade and bucket control. The system also provides a full range of positioning technologies from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS*, robotic total station and Millimeter GPS systems. With it, you get a live view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress. MC-Max is also compatible with a wide range of jobsite communication systems.

“With MC-Max, we’ve created a solution that is flexible and can continue to grow as a contractor’s needs and capabilities expand,” says Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group. “This new solution provides improved scalability and precision in the field and offers business owners real-time data integration, connectivity and resource management capabilities across their entire workflow.”

Topcon positions the MC-X Platform as an easy-to-use and affordable machine control solution. The platform provides seamless data with mixed fleets by interacting with multiple versions of 3D-MC. Sitelink3D is the company’s real-time, cloud-based data management system.

*Multi-constellation GNSS systems are machine control platforms that receive positioning signals from multiple satellites in orbit around the earth. The more satellites a system can “see” the better the data and the less likely a system will lose the satellite connection.