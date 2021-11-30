Topcon MC-Max offers an affordable, portable solution for mixed fleets

Tom Jackson
Nov 30, 2021
Topcon MC Max installed on a bulldozer.
The new MC-Max combined with Topcon’s MC-X platform enables contractors to better integrate data and grow their positioning and machine control capabilities over time.
Topcon

Machine data is more useful when it can be pulled together for analysis and viewed across a mixed-fleet worksite, and that’s the thinking behind Topcon’s new MC-Max platform.

Designed to adapt to contractors’ machine control and data integration needs as their fleets and workflows expand, the new Topcon MC-Max increases processing power, speed, accuracy, reliability in GPS/GNSS guided earthmoving and sitework, says the company.

Backed by Sitelink3D, MC-Max can be installed on a full range of dozers and excavators. The MC-Max is based on Topcon’s MC-X platform and offers flexible mounting solutions, as well as optional automatic blade and bucket control. The system also provides a full range of positioning technologies from slope control to laser, multi-constellation GNSS*, robotic total station and Millimeter GPS systems. With it, you get a live view of machine positions, activities and onsite progress. MC-Max is also compatible with a wide range of jobsite communication systems.

“With MC-Max, we’ve created a solution that is flexible and can continue to grow as a contractor’s needs and capabilities expand,” says Jamie Williamson, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Group. “This new solution provides improved scalability and precision in the field and offers business owners real-time data integration, connectivity and resource management capabilities across their entire workflow.”

Topcon positions the MC-X Platform as an easy-to-use and affordable machine control solution. The platform provides seamless data with mixed fleets by interacting with multiple versions of 3D-MC. Sitelink3D is the company’s real-time, cloud-based data management system.

*Multi-constellation GNSS systems are machine control platforms that receive positioning signals from multiple satellites in orbit around the earth. The more satellites a system can “see” the better the data and the less likely a system will lose the satellite connection.

Related Stories
FleetWatcher Construction Management Solution (CMS) from Earthwave simplifies maintenance planning.
Telematics
Track All Equipment on One Screen – No Matter the Brand – with FleetWatcher CMS
crop leaves
Technology
A Compression Engine Fueled by Ethanol? Deere is Investing
SalesPro app for selling used construction equipment
Technology
SalesPro App Designed to Make It Easier to Market, Sell Used Equipment
Dell Latitude Laptops are built for rugged environments.
Technology
Dell Launches 2 New Rugged Laptops Designed for Construction
Top Stories
Chevy 2022 Silverado pickup truck
Pickups
Chevy's First Silverado ZR2 Catches Air – and Attention – in Video
The 2022 Silverado ZR2 goes airborne on an off-road course to show off its added power and suspension. Check out the video here.
2021 Ram TRX SEMA RexRunner full shot
Pickups
Ram's TRX RexRunner Concept Pickup Truck Boasts 702 Horsepower
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup
Pickups
Ford's New 2022 Maverick Hybrid Pickup Delivers 42 MPG City
Alicia Jimerson owner Jimerson Underground
Contractor of the Year
Alicia Jimerson Didn't Want to Run Her Dad's Construction Firm – So She Started Her Own
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All