A rendering of how the final I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge might look.

Ground has been broken on the $2.3 billion Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement, the largest transportation infrastructure investment in Louisiana's history.

Key upgrades include expansion of the corridor to six travel lanes and two auxiliary lanes, enhanced bridge lighting to mimic the original bridge’s truss shape, and a reduction in grade from 152 feet to 75 to 95 feet.

The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project contract, originally estimated at $2.1 billion, was awarded in January 2024 as a public-private partnership with Calcasieu Bridge Partners, consisting of Plenary Americas US Holding Inc., Acciona Concesiones S.L., and Sacyr Infrastructure USA LLC. State and federal funds will cover $1.2 billion of the overall cost.

Additionally, the joint venture will provide the following:

Reconstruction of 5.5 miles of I-10 to replace aging roadway and multiple other bridges.

Construction of a new elevated Sampson Street interchange.

Creation of an eastbound service road system between PPG Drive and Sampson Street.

Reconstruction of the I-210 westbound ramp.

Inclusion of a $10 million Active Transportation allowance to create new paths for pedestrians and cyclists around the bridge.

Dedicated maintenance of the new roadway and bridge for 50 years.

Construction is set to end in mid-2031, with tolling to begin in August 2031. Traffic will be maintained on I-10 throughout construction.

The state will maintain a 15% equity share in the tolling revenues generated by the project.

The original Calcasieu River Bridge stretches 1.3 miles over Lake Charles to connect the cities of Lake Charles and Westlake. Built in 1952 as part of U.S. Highway 90, the bridge handles 90,000 vehicles per day, more than double its original 37,000 daily vehicle capacity.

That original bridge also lacks shoulders and has steep approach grades and will be demolished beginning in February 2030.