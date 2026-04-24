South Dakota has won funds to replace the Platte-Winner Bridge (seen here), the longest bridge in the state.

Twelve U.S. states are set to receive over $400 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for updating rural bridges.

The Federal Highway Administration will distribute $407.7 million through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program to fund the building of 119 bridges across 12 states

The program focuses on communities with fewer than 115 residents per square mile and bundles small bridge projects into single awards to save time and money, the agency says.

According to USDOT, the program has “revamped criteria” aimed at removing “wasteful social justice and environmental requirements.”

The following 14 projects will receive funding: