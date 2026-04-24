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USDOT Awards $407M to 12 States to Replace 119 Rural Bridges

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 24, 2026
South Dakota has won funds to replace the Platte-Winner Bridge (seen here), the longest bridge in the state.
South Dakota has won funds to replace the Platte-Winner Bridge (seen here), the longest bridge in the state.
South Dakota DOT

Twelve U.S. states are set to receive over $400 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for updating rural bridges.

The Federal Highway Administration will distribute $407.7 million through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program to fund the building of 119 bridges across 12 states

The program focuses on communities with fewer than 115 residents per square mile and bundles small bridge projects into single awards to save time and money, the agency says.

According to USDOT, the program has “revamped criteria” aimed at removing “wasteful social justice and environmental requirements.” 

The following 14 projects will receive funding:

  • Alaska – Richardson Highway Bundled Bridges, $20,325,401. Replaces 2 bridges under 1 project bundle on Richardson Highway and reconstructs the highway from mile point 214 to 218.
  • Iowa – Better Bridges Brighter Opportunity, $34,690,656. Replaces 33 bridges under 13 project bundles comprised of 2 to 3 bridges each, all rated in poor condition.
  • Iowa – Bridges to Prosperity, $30,309,344. Replaces 34 bridges under 14 project bundles comprised of 2 to 4 bridges each.
  • Kansas – Local Rural Bridge Replacements, $6,445,780. Replaces 3 local-owned bridges under 1 project bundle in rural southwest Kansas. The bridges are owned by Comanche County, Pawnee County, and City of Kinsley.
  • Kentucky – Bath County Bridge Bundling Project, $13,643,659. Replaces 8 State-owned bridges on the US 60 corridor under 1 project bundle.
  • Maine – Critical Connections: Preserving Mobility for Rural Economies, $38,712,000. Replaces 11 State-owned bridges under 1 project bundle located off system across rural central Maine.
  • Maine – Interstate 95 Decks in Distress, $26,288,000. Replaces the bridge decks on 4 State-owned bridges under 1 project bundle along I-95 in Penobscot County.
  • Mississippi – North Mississippi Bridge Replacement Bundle, $34,674,688. Replaces 3 State-owned bridges under 1 bundle on MS 32 in Tallahatchie County.
  • Nebraska – Capital City Connector Lincoln Interstate Bridges, $15,575,334. Rehabilitates 2 State-owned bridges and replaces 2 State-owned bridges under 1 project bundle in Lincoln.
  • Oklahoma – Northeast Oklahoma Rural Bridge Strengthening Project, $20,258,713. Replaces 2 State-owned bridges and 1 county-owned bridge under 1 project bundle in rural Pawnee, Osage, and Creek Counties in northeastern Oklahoma.
  • South Dakota – SD 44 Platte-Winner Bridge Replacements, $65,000,000. Replaces 1 State-owned bridge and 1 county-owned bridge under 1 project bundle in Gregory and Charles Mix Counties.
  • Utah – I-80 Foothill and Parleys Canyon Structures Rehabilitation Project, $28,393,607. Rehabilitates 7 State-owned bridges under 1 project bundle at the entrance to Parleys Canyon on the east side of Salt Lake City.
  • West Virginia – West Kanawha County Bridge Bundle Project, $65,000,000. Replaces the Dunbar Toll Bridge and rehabilitation of the Kanawha Turnpike I-64 Overpass.
  • Wyoming – Interstate 90 Bridge Replacements, $8,480,841. Replaces 3 State-owned bridges under 1 project bundle in northeastern Wyoming on I-90 near the Montana State line.
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